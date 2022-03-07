North Korea confirms new tests on spy satellite
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea performed data transmission and other key tests needed to develop a spy satellite, state media said Sunday, in the second such tests in about a week, indicating the country intends to conduct a prohibited long-range rocket launch soon.
The moves come as North Korea has been carrying out a spate of ballistic missile launches — including one detected by its neighbors on Saturday — in what experts call an attempt to add new weapons systems to its arsenal and pressure the United States into making concessions amid stalled diplomacy.
On Sunday, the North’s Korean Central News Agency said it conducted “another important test” the previous day under its plan to develop a reconnaissance satellite. It said authorities tested the satellite’s data transmission, reception and ground-based control systems.
Militants kill 13 troops in attack on Syria military bus
BEIRUT — Militants attacked a military bus traveling on a desert highway in central Syria on Sunday, killing 13 troops including several officers, state media reported.
State news agency SANA said the militants used a variety of weapons in the attack in the Palmyra region, adding that 18 soldiers were wounded. No further details were immediately available and no one claimed responsibility.
Grenade attack kills 1, injures 20 others in Kashmir
SRINAGAR, India — One person was killed and more than 20 others injured on Sunday when an assailant lobbed a grenade at a busy market in the main city in Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said.
According to local media reports, the target of the attack in Srinagar appeared to have been security personnel in the area. There was a huge crowd in the market when the grenade exploded. The injured were taken to a hospital.
Police officer Sujit Kumar said that security forces were investigating and that the attacker would be found soon.
China reports deaths of 14 trapped in coal mine
BEIJING — Fourteen workers who were trapped when a coal mine in southwest China collapsed 10 days ago had died, media reported Sunday.
A rescue operation finished Sunday noon after the bodies of the miners were retrieved, state-owned Xinhua News Agency said. The workers were trapped after the roof of a shaft at Sanhe Shunxun coal mine in Guizhou province collapsed on Feb. 25.
Israeli police: Palestinian attacker shot, killed
JERUSALEM — Police shot and killed a Palestinian attacker on Sunday after he stabbed an officer in Jerusalem’s Old City, Israeli police said.
In a statement, police said the attacker approached officers who were stationed in the Old City and stabbed one of them, injuring him lightly. The officers opened fire and shot and killed the man, identified as a 19-year-old resident of east Jerusalem. Israeli media reported a second officer was also lightly wounded as a result of the gunfire.
Pregnant woman dies after migrants abandoned in truck
MEXICO CITY — A pregnant woman and her unborn child died and 14 people were hospitalized, most for severe dehydration, after dozens of migrants were abandoned in an overheated freight truck in northern Mexico, authorities said Sunday.
Immigration officials said 64 migrants were found in the freight container, where temperatures reached over 100 degrees.
The migrants were from Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala and Cuba, and included six children. The dead woman was a Nicaraguan citizen.