9 children shot, wounded at gas station
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Nine youths — including a 5-year-old child — were wounded after shots rang out at a gas station in a Georgia city bordering Alabama, authorities said Saturday.
Officers from the Columbus Police Department responded about 10 p.m. Friday and found multiple gunshot victims amid a large group of people.
Police Chief Freddie Blackmon said at a news conference Saturday that an altercation apparently took place at a party nearby and it spilled over to the gas station when the shooting began. Further details were not provided, but Blackmon said the incident remained under investigation.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A building collapse in Alaska on Friday evening killed one person and briefly trapped two others, including a victim who communicated with firefighters before being freed and transported to a hospital, officials said.
The Anchorage Fire Department confirmed the death of one victim after a building housing the Turnagain CrossFit gym collapsed.
The cause of the collapse was unclear, authorities said.
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — The president of Norfolk Southern made a visit to East Palestine, Ohio, on Saturday following criticism from residents and political leaders about the company’s response to the fiery derailment of a freight train carrying toxic materials earlier this month.
Company president and CEO Alan Shaw said Saturday he was there “to support the community” but declined further comment.
SILVER SPRING, Md. — One person died and one was in critical condition after a fire early Saturday at a high-rise apartment building in a suburb of Washington, D.C.
The fire in downtown Silver Spring sent more than a dozen other people, including three firefighters, to the hospital and displaced more than 400 residents. Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott E. Goldstein said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Florida sheriff’s deputies opened fire, fatally shooting an armed man who had wounded two people and set fire to a barn before barricading himself inside a house, authorities said Saturday.
The dead gunman was identified as 64-year-old Steve John Roosa, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The deputies involved in the shooting were members of the agency’s SWAT team but were not identified by name.
