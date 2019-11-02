Spain: Attack on unconscious girl was sex abuse, not rape
BARCELONA, Spain — Spaniards are voicing outrage after five men were acquitted of rape on the grounds that their 14-year-old victim had been unconscious at the time.
The Barcelona-based court ruled Thursday that the men were guilty of the lesser crime of sexual abuse and sentenced them to 10-12 years and fined them $13,300.
It ruled that their act could not be considered sexual assault since the girl was unconscious after consuming alcohol and drugs and so they did not need to use violence or intimidation, a requirement for a rape conviction in Spain.
Spain’s deputy prime minister, Carmen Calvo, said that while her government does not comment on court decisions it has set as a priority a modification in the law to make clear that consent is necessary for sexual relations to occur legally.
The attack occurred in the town of Manresa, near Barcelona, in 2016 when the girl and the men went into an abandoned factory to drink.
The court said that since the victim was unconscious during the attack, she “could not accept or reject the sexual relations” and that the men “could carry out those sexual relations without the use of violence or intimidation.”
Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau and other left-wing politicians and feminist groups have condemned the ruling, as well as clamoring for the law to be strengthened in the victims’ favor.
”Another senseless verdict by the patriarchal Justice that doesn’t want to understand that only a Yes means Yes,” Colau wrote on Twitter. “An unconscious 14-year-old girl was gang raped. I am not a judge and I don’t know how many years of prison they deserve, (but) what I do know is that this is not abuse, it is rape!”
Marisa Soleto, of the feminist group Fundación Mujeres, said that “this is just one more piece of proof for the necessity to change the penal code.”
A similar 2017 ruling sparked widespread protests when five men were found guilty of sexually abusing a woman but acquitted of rape for an attack in Pamplona. Spain’s Supreme Court later overruled the lower court and convicted them of rape.
Flooding in East Africa affects more than 1 million peopleNAIROBI, Kenya — More than 1 million people in East Africa are affected by flooding after higher than normal rainfall, an aid group said Friday. Parts of the region are bracing for a tropical storm, Kyarr, that could worsen an already dire humanitarian situation.
The International Rescue Committee said many people had been reeling from an earlier period of severe drought. Now the rains in parts of Somalia, South Sudan and Kenya are expected for another four to six weeks.
“We desperately need help here from anyone who can help us, things are bad, and help needs to come fast before it is too late,” said Mohamed Hassan, one of thousands of people displaced in Beledweyne, Somalia.
The flooding in Somalia, which has caused several deaths, has displaced more than 180,000 people and destroyed crops, the aid group Action Against Hunger said. It estimated that the tropical storm would bring another meter of water to parts of the region.
“For many people, this is the worst flooding in a lifetime,” the group’s regional director Hajir Maalim said, adding that food is no longer reaching many people with roads and bridges submerged.
In Kenya, government spokesman Cyrus Oguna said 38 people have died as a result of about a month of flooding. The torrential rain is uncommon for this time of year, he said. Experts have said the changing weather patterns have a huge impact because close to 100% of the country’s agriculture is rain-fed.
In South Sudan, President Salva Kiir this week declared a state of emergency in 27 counties because of the flooding. The United Nations has said entire communities in some areas have been submerged, disease is spreading and access to health services is limited.
People in many of the areas already faced acute malnutrition as South Sudan emerges from a five-year civil war. “I am extremely concerned about the humanitarian consequences of the floods,” said Alain Noudehou, the U.N.’s humanitarian coordinator in the country.
Experts called the floods a worrying sign of how climate change is affecting already vulnerable communities.
“The floods are getting worse and they’re happening more frequently,” said Nhial Tiitmamer, director of the environmental and natural resources program at the Sudd Institute, a South Sudanese think tank.
The floods there are the heaviest in six years in terms of the depth and the extent of the area affected, he said.
U.N. confirms Madird for climate summit
BERLIN — The United Nations global climate meeting next month will take place in Madrid after previous host Chile canceled at short notice, officials said Friday.
U.N. climate chief Patricia Espinosa said representatives of the body that organizes the annual conference had accepted Spain’s offer to host it in the country’s capital Dec. 2-13.
Chilean President Sebastián Piñera had announced Wednesday that he was cancelling plans to host the meeting, as well as a summit of Asia-Pacific leaders, to focus on restoring security in his country following weeks of protests in which at least a dozen people have died.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s office offered to step in at short notice Thursday, sending delegates from around the world scrambling to change their travel plans.
Sánchez, who is facing a national election on Nov. 10, celebrated Friday’s decision.
“Excellent news: Madrid will host the global climate meeting from Dec. 2-13. Spain is already at work to guarantee its staging of COP25. Our government firmly keeps its commitment to lasting progress and a just ecological transition,” Sánchez wrote on Twitter.
Among those who were planning to attend the conference in Chile was Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, whose climate protests have helped inspire tens of thousands of mostly young people to take to the streets demanding greater efforts from world leaders.
The teenager made a high-profile crossing from England to New York by sailboat earlier this year and planned to travel overland to Santiago to speak at the meeting. Thunberg refuses to fly because of aviation’s big carbon footprint.
After the move to Madrid was confirmed Friday, Thunberg appealed for help.
”It turns out I’ve traveled half around the world, the wrong way,” she tweeted.
”Now I need to find a way to cross the Atlantic in November...,” she added. “If anyone could help me find transport I would be so grateful.”
Thunberg voiced regret about not being able to visit Central and South America as planned, saying she had been looking forward to doing so.
”But this is of course not about me, my experiences or where I wish to travel. We’re in a climate and ecological emergency,” she said.
It wasn’t immediately clear on what scale the conference will be held in Madrid. Last year’s climate conference in Katowice, Poland, was attended by more than 20,000 people.
The 25th Conference of the Parties, or COP25, is meant to work out some of the remaining unresolved issue on the rules that countries have to follow in their efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The meetings have also become a venue for countries to announce new initiatives to respond to global warming.
Yemeni rebels claim they shot U.S. drone
CAIRO — Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels shot down a U.S.-made drone Friday along the border with Saudi Arabia, according to a statement by the group’s spokesman.
The Shiite rebels, who overran Yemen’s northern parts and the capital Sanaa in 2014, have been fighting a Saudi-led and U.S.-backed military coalition since 2015. In recent months, they have shot down at least two American drones.
Houthi spokesman Brig. Gen. Yehia Sarea tweeted that a spy aircraft known as ScanEagle was conducting “espionage and hostile operations” near the southern Saudi province of Asir when the rebels brought it down.However, he did not provide any photographs or video footage to corroborate the claim.
The ScanEagle is a reconnaissance drone launched by a catapult that costs over $3 million and can fly for more than 20 hours, according the U.S. Air Force. The Saudi-led military coalition wasn’t immediately known to operate this type of U.S.-made drone.
Cmdr. Zach Harrell, a spokesman for the U.S. military’s Central Command, called the Houthi claim “false,” without elaborating.
The U.S. military has lost drones in Yemen before. In August, the Houthis shot down a U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drone. Similarly, in June the U.S. said an MQ-9 Reaper was shot down by the Houthis. It said Iran helped the Yemeni rebels bring down the drone.
The shootdowns come as the U.S. has waged a long campaign of drone strikes in Yemen targeting suspected members of al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, which Washington considers the most dangerous offshoot of the extremist group. Since 2002, the U.S. has launched over 280 drone strikes, killing over 1,000 suspected militants and over 100 civilians, according to figures from the Washington-based think tank New America.
Two al-Qaeda militants were killed Friday in a suspected U.S. drone strike in central Yemen, tribal officials said. The two men were hit as they rode in a vehicle in the province of Marib, accordin to tribal leaders who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals.
The Saudi military offensive in Yemen began in 2015 on behalf of Yemen’s internationally recognized government of President Mansour Abed Rabbo Hadi, who was forced out of Sanaa by the rebels and later fled to the Saudi capital, Riyadh.
The war in the Arab world’s poorest country has killed more than 100,000, including thousands of civilians, according to a recent report by The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project, or ACLED, a non-governmental organization funded by the U.S. State Department and the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The conflict also resulted in the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.