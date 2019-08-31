Court tosses conviction in migrant’s San Francisco shooting case
SAN FRANCISCO — A California state appeals court on Friday threw out the sole conviction against a migrant who fatally shot a young woman on the San Francisco waterfront in 2015.
Jose Inez Garcia-Zarate was acquitted of murder in the killing of Kate Steinle, who was walking on a pier with her father when she was struck by a bullet in the back in July 2015. He was convicted of a single charge of being a felon in possession of a gun.
The case against Garcia-Zarate, who was in the country illegally and had been deported five times, touched off a fierce immigration debate.
The 1st District Court of Appeal overturned the gun conviction because the judge failed to give the jury the option of acquitting Garcia-Zarate on the theory he only possessed the weapon for a moment.
Lawsuit into faulty background check reinstated in Charleston case
RICHMOND, Va. — A lawsuit over a faulty background check that allowed a South Carolina man to buy the gun he used to kill nine people in a racist attack at a Charleston church was reinstated Friday by a federal appeals court.
A three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a ruling from a lower court judge who threw out the claims brought by relatives of people killed by Dylann Roof in the 2015 massacre, and by survivors.
The lower court judge found the government immune from liability, but the appeals court panel disagreed.
The FBI has acknowledged that Roof’s drug possession arrest in Columbia, S.C., weeks before the shooting at AME Emanuel Church should have prevented him from buying a gun. Roof has been sentenced to death for the slayings.
The 4th Circuit panel found that an examiner who conducted the background check on Roof failed to follow a mandatory procedure when she did not contact the arresting agency.
Woman arrested after tossing explosive into immigration office
WASHINGTON — A woman tossed a lit Molotov cocktail into the lobby of a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office in Oakland Park, Fla., but no major injuries were reported.
The woman walked into the office Friday afternoon and hurled a bottle filled with gasoline and a lit fuse. But the fuse disconnected and didn’t ignite.
Security officers handcuffed her, and she was taken into custody. The report did not list her name. No one was injured, though one person reported feeling ill from the smell of gasoline.
New York City man suspected of plotting attack on behalf of ISIS
NEW YORK — A 19-year-old New York City man accused of plotting a knife attack on behalf of the Islamic State group told undercover agents he wanted to record the bloodshed on video in hopes of inspiring others to commit attacks, federal prosecutors said Friday.
Awais Chudhary was arrested Thursday as he tried to pick up a tactical knife, mask and cellphone rigging that he had ordered online as his plot escalated quickly from the planning stages to the verge of being carried out, prosecutors said.
The arrest “almost certainly saved lives,” Police Commissioner James O’Neill said.
Chudhary, a naturalized U.S. citizen born in Pakistan and living in Queens, was arraigned Friday and order jailed without bail on federal charges of attempting to provide material support to the terrorist organization. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
Chudhary started texting undercover agents about the plot on Aug. 23 and the next day made a trip to scout the location, surrounding areas and possible escape routes, federal prosecutors said. He ordered the other items Sunday and Monday.
U.S. service member killed in Afghanistan
WASHINGTON — A U.S. service member has been killed in Afghanistan, NATO said Friday, barely a week after two U.S. Army Green Berets were killed in combat.
The brief statement from the NATO Resolute Support mission said the latest death occurred Thursday but provided no further details. The service member’s identity was being withheld until family could be notified.
The announcement came as negotiations between a U.S. envoy and the Taliban appear to be close to an agreement on ending America’s longest war.