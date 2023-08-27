ROME — Pope Francis on Saturday warned against the danger of reducing human relationships to “mere algorithms” and urged lawmakers to be vigilant against “partisan” propaganda and divisiveness on social media.
In a speech to participants of the International Catholic Legislators Network, who were holding their annual conference in the Rome area, Francis noted that social media networks can be a way to help people realize they are part of something larger than themselves.
“Indeed, that is the stated aim of many social media platforms, and certainly much good takes place through these means of communication,” Francis said.
Still, the pontiff said, vigilance was needed, “for sadly many dehumanizing trends resulting from technocracy are found on these media.” He cited the deliberate spread of false information about people, fake news and the promotion of hatred and division. Francis further decried what he called “partisan propaganda and the reduction of human relationships to mere algorithms.”
Zimbabwe’s president wins re-election
HARARE, Zimbabwe — Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa was re-elected for a second and final term Saturday as results were announced much earlier than expected following a troubled vote in the southern African country.
An opposition party spokesperson said within minutes of the results being announced that the party would reject them as “hastily assembled without proper verification.”
Mnangagwa won 52.6% of the vote, the Zimbabwe Election Commission said in the capital, Harare. Main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa won 44% of the vote, the commission said.
1 dead, 4 others hurt in Denmark shooting
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — A shooting Saturday in a Copenhagen neighborhood known for its counterculture vibe and flourishing hashish trade left a 30-year-old man dead and four other people inured, Danish police said.
Two masked gunmen opened fire inside a building in the Christiania neighborhood, Copenhagen police said.
Curfew occurs in Gabon as voting wraps up
LIBREVILLE, Gabon — Gabon’s government announced a nationwide curfew and cut off internet access Saturday evening as voting in major national elections was wrapping up.
The announcement came after voters cast ballots to elect new local leaders, national legislators and Gabon’s next president. Incumbent President Ali Bongo Ondimba was seeking a third seven-year term and to continue a 55-year political dynasty. Bongo came to power in 2009 after the death of his father, Omar Bongo, who ruled the country for 41 years.