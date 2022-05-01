Police in Canada keep eye on ‘Rolling Thunder’ protest
OTTAWA — Motorcycles rumbled through the streets of Canada’s capital and a memorial service was held at the national War Memorial Saturday, as a strong police presence kept an eye on the “Rolling Thunder” protest.
Many of the people involved in this weekend’s event also took part in the “Freedom Convoy” that shuttered downtown Ottawa for weeks in February. Ottawa police said two people were arrested Saturday and 33 vehicles have been towed from the exclusion zone since Friday morning.
Gas pipeline blown up in Egypt
EL ARISH, Egypt — Suspected Islamic State militants blew up a natural gas pipeline Saturday in Egypt’s restive northern part of the Sinai Peninsula, causing a fire but no casualties, security officials said.
The officials said the suspected militants planted explosives under a pipeline in the town of Bir al-Abd. No group immediately claimed the attack, which caused no human casualties.
British lawmaker resigns
LONDON — A British lawmaker from the governing Conservative Party has resigned after admitting he watched pornography on his phone in the House of Commons chamber.
Neil Parish, a member of Parliament since 2010, announced his decision Saturday after pressure from members of his own party.
Beijing closes dine-in services
BEIJING — Restaurants in Beijing have been ordered to close dine-in services over the May holidays as the Chinese capital grapples with a COVID-19 outbreak.
Authorities said at a news conference Saturday that dining in restaurants has become an infection risk, citing virus transmissions between diners and staff.
Restaurants have been ordered to only provide takeout services from today to Wednesday, during China’s Labor Day holidays.
8 children killed in vehicle accident
CAIRO — At least eight children died Saturday when a passenger tricycle overturned and sank in an irrigation channel in Egypt’s Nile Delta, authorities said.
The accident took place in the city of Itay el-Baroud in the Mediterranean province of Beheira. The children were workers at a factory in the city, around 87 miles north of the capital of Cairo, a police statement said.
5 trapped in building rescued
BEIJING — Rescuers in central China have pulled out alive five of 23 people trapped in a partially collapsed building, authorities said Saturday, while President Xi Jinping gave instructions to rescue the victims “at all costs.”
The six-story building in the city of Changsha partially collapsed on Friday. State broadcaster CCTV reported that the collapse trapped some 23 people who were in the building. But authorities also said that 39 others who were present around the site of the building when it toppled still can’t be contacted, and rescue operations were underway.