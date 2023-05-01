Man charged with killing 2 teens, wounding 4 others in Mississippi shooting
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. — Police have charged a 19-year-old man with killing two teenagers and wounding four others in an early Sunday shooting at a house party on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
Cameron Everest Brand, of Pass Christian, is charged with murder and aggravated assault, jail records show. Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz said in a news release that police identified Brand as the sole shooter through witness and victim statements.
Recommended for you
An 18-year-old and a 16-year-old died in a New Orleans hospital, Schwartz said.
Brand was arrested at his home in neighboring Pass Christian and taken to jail, Schwartz said. He was denied bail.
Plane crashes into California hillside; 1 dead
LOS ANGELES — One person was killed when a single-engine plane slammed into a grassy hillside above homes in a Los Angeles neighborhood amid dense fog, authorities said.
The Cessna C172 crashed around 8:45 p.m. Saturday on the city’s west side, about 8 miles southeast of Van Nuys Airport, the Los Angeles Fire Department and Federal Aviation Administration said.
The pilot was not immediately identified. Fire department personnel recovered the body Sunday afternoon.
14 hurt after part of Ohio house collapses
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Part of a house collapsed and 14 people were injured near Ohio State University on Saturday evening when people climbed onto a roof that was not designed to hold significant weight, authorities said.
Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin said his department received a report around 7:40 p.m. of a roof collapse on East 13th Avenue and arrived to find the roof above a front porch had collapsed while the rest of the home remained intact.
Seattle shooting leaves at least 2 dead
SEATTLE — Two men were killed and a third person was wounded during a shooting in a Seattle park Saturday night, police said.
Police responded to a report of a shooting at Cal Anderson Park around 10:30 p.m., the Seattle Police Department said in a statement.
Officers found three men with gunshot wounds and provided first aid until Seattle Fire Department personnel arrived. One man succumbed to his injuries at the scene, police said.
Two other victims were transported from the park in the Capitol Hill neighborhood to Harborview Medical Center, where the second man died, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.