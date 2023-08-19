Canada Wildfires
Buy Now

The McDougall Creek wildfire burns on the mountainside above lakefront homes in West Kelowna, Canada, on Friday. Another large wildfire continued to force evacuations in Canada’s Northwest Territories.

 Darryl Dyck

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Residents heeded warnings to evacuate the capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories as a large wildfire burned just miles outside the city of 20,000 Friday, while firefighters battled a growing fire that set homes ablaze in a city in British Columbia.

Thousands of people in Yellowknife drove hundreds of miles to safety, with authorities guiding motorists through fire zones, while others waited in long lines for emergency flights as the worst fire season on record in Canada showed no signs of easing.

Recommended for you