UN: Bodies of 3 migrant children wash ashore in Libya
CAIRO — The bodies of three children who apparently were among Europe-bound migrants drowned in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya washed ashore in the North African country, the U.N. children agency said Monday.
The bodies were found last week near the coastal town of Zuwara, over 60 miles west of the capital of Tripoli, UNICEF said. Among the bodies were a 6-month-old child and a 3-year-old child, it said.
“Too many children are needlessly losing their lives in deadly migration routes as they search for safety and better life,” it said.
There has been a spike in crossings and attempted crossings from Libya to Europe in recent weeks, with smugglers taking advantage of the calm sea and warm weather.
UNICEF said more than 9,650 migrants and refugees, including over 480 children, were intercepted and returned to Libya so far this year, an increase of 91% among children from the same period in 2020.
Earlier this month at least 10 bodies of migrants washed up in western Libya after two shipwrecks resulted in the presumed drowning of about 30 people. An additional 70 migrants are presumed dead from two other shipwrecks off Tunisia in May.
UNICEF estimated more than 632 people, including children, have died attempting to cross the sea from Libya this year.
Libya has in recent years emerged as the dominant transit point for migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East. The oil-rich country plunged into chaos following a NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed longtime ruler Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.
In recent years, the European Union has partnered with Libya’s coast guard and other local groups to stem the dangerous Libya-Italy crossings. Rights groups, however, says those policies leave migrants at the mercy of armed groups in squalid detentions centers rife with abuses.
49 people killed in attacks on eastern Congo villages
KINSHASA, Congo — Armed attacks on two different villages overnight in Congo’s eastern Ituri province killed at least 49 people, local government officials said Monday.
Armed men besieged a camp for displaced people in the Bahema-Boga chiefdom early Monday, killing at least 29 people, according to the administrative secretary of that area, Gaston Babunya, who said the toll will likely rise.
Around 1 a.m. gunmen shot dead civilians.
“Before leaving, they also set fire to seven vehicles and several shops,” Babunya said.
Among the victims was an Anglican Church leader who had moved from Banande-Kainama in Beni territory to escape increasing attacks there, according to Dydis Issaya, a delegate of the governor.
Armed men also attacked the chiefdom of Banyali-Tchabi late Sunday, killing more than 20 people, according to local civil society groups. Among the dead there were women and children.
It wasn’t immediately clear who carried out the attacks, but Allied Democratic Forces have killed hundreds in the region and have increasingly staged attacks in recent months. Myriad rebel groups are vying for control of mineral-rich land in Congo’s east.