Bulldozers, aircraft used to fight wildfire near small city in New Mexico
Over 1,000 firefighters backed by bulldozers and aircraft battled the largest active wildfire in the U.S. on Saturday after strong winds pushed it across some containment lines and closer to a small city in northern New Mexico.
Preliminary overnight mapping imagery indicated that the fire that has burned at least 166 homes grew in size from 103 square miles Friday to 152 square miles by early Saturday, officials said.
Ash carried 7 miles through the air fell on Las Vegas, N.M., population about 13,000, and firefighters were trying to prevent the blaze from getting closer, said Mike Johnson, a spokesman for the fire management team.
Calmer winds on Saturday were aiding the firefighting effort, but more extreme fire danger was forecast for today for parts of New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada and Colorado, according to the National Weather Service.
At least 2 killed after truck drives off cliff
Two people were killed and another possibly missing after the truck they were in drove off a cliff and into the ocean Friday evening at Pescadero Beach in San Mateo County, Calif., south of San Francisco, authorities said.
An unidentified man in his 40s and a girl described only as being under 18 were killed in the crash, which was reported about 8:50 p.m., authorities said. The bodies of both victims were later recovered. The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a third person believed to be in the vehicle.
Police: 2 from motorcycle gangs fatally shot
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two members of motorcycle gangs were fatally shot during a fight that broke out in the parking lot of a Tennessee bar Friday night, police said.
According to Knoxville police, a preliminary investigation determined that a member of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club and a member of the Pagans Motorcycle Club were killed in the shooting outside Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill.
Another member of the Outlaws and another member of the Pagans were brought to the hospital with gunshot wounds that weren’t life-threatening, authorities said. Another man with unknown affiliation went to the hospital with at least one gunshot wound that also was not life-threatening, officials said.
No suspects had been arrested or identified as of Saturday afternoon. Police did not identify the people who were shot.
Prison official from Alabama missing
FLORENCE, Ala. — A prison official from Alabama is missing after escorting an inmate to a courthouse for a hearing.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Saturday that Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky White disappeared while escorting an inmate being held on capital murder charges. The inmate is also missing.
On Saturday morning, Sheriff Rick Singleton confirmed the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, FBI, and U.S. Marshals are assisting in the investigation.
White, 56, who’s been with the department for 16 years, left the detention center with inmate Casey White, 38, on Friday morning and neither has been seen since. The two are not related. The vehicle they were traveling in when they left the detention center was discovered at a nearby shopping center parking lot, authorities said.