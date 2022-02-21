1 dead, 5 others injured in Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — A shooting that left one person dead and five others injured in Portland happened during a confrontation between an armed homeowner and armed protesters at a park where a march was planned to protest police violence, authorities said Sunday.
Officers responding to Normandale Park on Saturday night found one woman dead, and two men and three other women were taken to the hospital, the Portland Police Bureau said.
Their conditions had not been released, and police have not named anyone involved in the shooting. Police on Sunday would not say whether anyone had been arrested.
Helicopter crash kills 1 officer, injures another
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — Authorities were investigating Sunday the cause of a police helicopter crash along the Southern California coast that killed one officer and sent another to the hospital with injuries.
The Huntington Beach officers were responding to a disturbance in the neighboring city of Newport Beach around 6:30 p.m. Saturday when the helicopter hit a narrow strip of water between Lido Isle and the Balboa Peninsula. Witnesses said boaters who saw the aircraft go down rushed to pull the officers out of the helicopter, which ended upside down in shallow water.
Nicholas Vella, 44, a 14-year veteran with the police department, died in the crash, police said. The second officer, a 16-year department veteran, was released from the hospital Sunday .
Madoff’s sister and her husband found dead
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The sister of Wall Street fraudster Bernie Madoff and her husband were found dead in what investigators said was an apparent murder-suicide in Florida, according to news reports.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday identified the couple as 87-year-old Sondra Wiener, of Boynton Beach, and her 90-year-old husband, Marvin. They were found unresponsive with gunshot wounds Thursday afternoon inside their residence. Officials said the cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner’s Office.
Madoff was infamously known for orchestrating a massive Ponzi scheme that wiped out people’s fortunes and ruined charities. He was sentenced to 150 years in prison after pleading guilty in 2009 to fraud and other charges and died while incarcerated at age 82 last year.
‘Uncharted’ earns top spot at box office
Tom Holland might be without his Spider-Man suit in “Uncharted,” but his latest action-adventure is still doing good business at the North American box office.
The video game adaptation starring Holland and Mark Wahlberg is on its way to earning $51 million over the long Presidents Day weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday. Sony Pictures estimated its Friday through Sunday grosses will be $44.2 million, putting it at No. 1. The weekend’s other new opener, “Dog” found a modest audience too and landed in second place.