North Korea touts new missiles launched into Sea of Japan on Thursday
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea on Friday confirmed it had tested a new guided missile, as President Joe Biden warned of consequences if Pyongyang escalates tensions amid stalled nuclear negotiations.
The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said the two “new-type tactical guided projectiles” accurately hit the target off the eastern coast on Thursday.
Top official Ri Pyong Chol, who supervised the test, said that the new weapon’s development “is of great significance in bolstering up the military power of the country and deterring all sorts of military threats existing on the Korean Peninsula.”
Japanese officials said both weapons tested Thursday were ballistic missiles, which are prohibited by U.N. Security Council resolutions.
Russia continues military drills in Arctic
MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday hailed the military’s performance during recent Arctic drills, part of Moscow’s efforts to expand its presence in the polar region.
Navy chief Adm. Nikolai Yevmenov reported to Putin that the exercise has featured three nuclear submarines simultaneously breaking through Arctic Ice, and warplanes flying over the North Pole.
This week’s drills were conducted around Alexandra Land, an island that is part of the Franz Josef Land archipelago where the military has recently built a base.
Russia has prioritized beefing up its military presence in the Arctic region, which is believed to hold up to one-quarter of the Earth’s undiscovered oil and gas. Putin in the past has cited estimates that put the value of Arctic mineral riches at $30 trillion.
Yemen’s Houthi rebels attack Saudi oil facility
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A fuel tank at an oil facility in Saudi Arabia caught fire after being struck in an attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, officials said Friday, an attack that came on the sixth anniversary of the kingdom’s entry into Yemen’s yearslong civil war.
The assault at Jizan in southwest Saudi Arabia near the border with Yemen came during what Saudi defense officials described as a barrage of eight bomb-carrying drones launched by the Houthi rebels.
A Houthi military spokesman later claimed a series of attacks on several Saudi military sites and oil facilities, some acknowledged by the kingdom and others not.
The attack in Jizan, 600 miles southwest of Riyadh on the Red Sea, struck a distribution facility just after 9 p.m. Thursday, the Saudi Energy Ministry said.
France launches airstrike in Mali
BAMAKO, Mali — The French army launched an airstrike against an extremist group in northeastern Mali, as part of its Operation Barkhane to “to neutralize an armed terrorist group,” it said in a statement.
“This strike was ordered after an intelligence and identification phase that made it possible to characterize the presence and regrouping of the terrorist armed group,” the army said in a statement late Thursday.
But a rebel coalition in Mali claims the strike killed at least five civilians, including minors. The Tuareg rebellion movement known as the Coordination of Movements of Azawad condemned the French airstrike and called for an international investigation.
The differing accounts could heighten already growing distrust of the French army as extremist attacks increase in the West African country.