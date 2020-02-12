News in your town

Kirk Douglas’ last words? Michael Douglas says they were a political endorsement

Official: Sudan to hand over al-Bashir for genocide trial

Nation News in Brief

4 lawyers quit case after DOJ decision on Stone prison time

Rebels shoot down Syrian helicopter as fighting intensifies

Not in the script: Weinstein won't testify at rape trial

Embattled Boy Scouts seek to boost support for abuse victims

Global experts study promising drugs, vaccines for new virus

Sanders edges Buttigieg in New Hampshire, with Klobuchar in 3rd

Global experts study promising drugs, vaccines for new virus

4 lawyers quit case after DOJ decision on Stone prison time

Yang, who created buzz with freedom dividend, ends 2020 bid

Bennet ends 2020 bid after poor showing in New Hampshire

Official: Sudan to hand over al-Bashir for genocide trial

Rebels shoot down Syrian helicopter as fighting intensifies

Not in the script: Weinstein won't testify at rape trial

Missteps lead publishing industry to review diversity effort

Embattled Boy Scouts seek to boost support for abuse victims

Trump campaigns as a 2nd Amendment warrior

AP source: Feds back away from Stone sentencing proposal

U.S.: Chinese military stole Americans' data

UN warns of 'major shock' as Africa locust outbreak spreads

Drugs fail to slow decline in inherited Alzheimer's disease

Trump's $4.8 trillion budget proposal revisits rejected cuts

Trump looks to 'shake up the Dems' with New Hampshire rally

National and world news in brief

Barr: Justice has process to take Ukraine info from Giuliani

Celebrity news

Revolution or realism? New Hampshire tests Democrats' call for change

More businesses reopen in China, but many people stay home

Amazon wants to question Trump over losing $10B contract bid

Oscars viewership plunges to record low

U.S. says 2 soldiers killed, 6 wounded in Afghanistan attack

Iran again fails to put satellite into orbit amid US worries

Official: Trump budget plan to feature sharp cuts to safety-net programs, international aid

World news in brief

Rivals attack Buttigieg with urgency as New Hampshire vote nears

Massive firework shot over Colorado breaks world record

Outrage after gunman ambushes NYC police twice in 12 hours

Graham: DOJ has process to review Giuliani's Ukraine info

National news in brief

Thailand mourns victims of country's deadliest mass shooting

Utah sends employees to Mexico for lower prescription prices