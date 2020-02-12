SeaWorld settles investors’ lawsuit over ‘Blackfish’
ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. on Tuesday agreed to pay $65 million to settle a lawsuit in which the theme park company was accused of misleading investors over the impact the documentary “Blackfish” was having on its bottom line.
SeaWorld did not admit to any wrongdoing under the terms of the settlement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Attendance and revenue declined after the release of the 2013 documentary about the life of Tilikum, an orca that killed a SeaWorld trainer in 2010.
The settlement agreement must be approved by the court.
In 2018, SeaWorld and two former executives agreed to pay more than $5 million to settle federal fraud claims brought by the SEC alleging they had made misleading statements about the documentary’s impact.
Guardian for elderly arrested on abuse, neglect chargesORLANDO, Fla. — A former guardian for the elderly and incapacitated who was accused of filing “do not resuscitate” orders without her clients’ permission has been arrested in Florida on felony charges.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said local authorities arrested Rebecca Fierle-Santoian in a county northwest of Orlando late Monday on charges of aggravated abuse of an elderly person and neglect of an elderly person.
Online court documents hadn’t been filed in Tampa as of Tuesday morning, and it wasn’t clear whether she had an attorney. Records show she was released from jail Tuesday after posting $22,500 in bond.
The FDLE said in a news release that agents started an investigation into Fierle- Santoian following the death of a 74-year-old man under her guardianship in Tampa. Fierle-Santoian obtained an order to cap the man’s feeding tube, ignoring doctors who told her this would likely cause his death. The man had requested that he continue receiving nutrition through the feeding tube, the FDLE said.
“Medical professionals who examined him believed he was capable of making end-of-life medical decisions for himself and informed Fierle-Santoian that her client had a strong desire to live and that he understood his condition,” the FDLE statement said. “Despite the wishes of the elderly man and those of his family and friends, Fierle-Santoian ordered his doctors not perform any life prolonging medical procedures saying she preferred ‘quality of life versus quantity of life.’”
Guardians make decisions for thousands of people deemed incapable of handling their own legal, financial, housing and medical concerns. The state has hundreds of such professional guardians.
Fierle had been entrusted with 450 guardianships when she resigned amid a criminal investigation last summer. The controversy surrounding her case prompted the resignation of Florida’s director Office of Public and Private Guardians, Carol Berkowitz, at the request of Florida Elder Affairs Secretary Richard Prudom this summer.
Gov. Ron DeSantis also called for a vigorous investigation into the state’s guardianship program.
Universal to release controversial filmLOS ANGELES — Universal Pictures said Tuesday that it will release the social satire “The Hunt,” a film it canceled in the wake of criticism about its premise of “elites” hunting people for sport, on March 13.
A trailer announcing the film’s March 13 release date presents the “elites” hunting regular people as a conspiracy theory. Star Hilary Swank says at one point that “it wasn’t real” amid images of shootings, explosions and other violence.
The trailer includes the line, “The most talked about movie of the year is one nobody’s seen yet.”
In August, Universal Pictures canceled a September release for “The Hunt” after criticism, including from President Donald Trump. The president, without mentioning the film by name, said it was intended “to inflame and cause chaos.”The cancellation came after the studio had already paused the ad campaign for the R-rated film in the wake of mass shootings in Texas, Ohio and California.
The film features 12 strangers who awake in a clearing who don’t yet know they’ve been chosen for The Hunt, but one of them manages to turn the table on the pursuers, a synopsis released Tuesday stated.
“The Hunt,” produced by Jason Blum’s Blumhouse, stars Oscar winner Swank and Betty Gilpin, and is directed by Craig Zobel. It was written by Damon Lindelof and his “Watchmen” collaborator Nick Cuse.
News of the film’s release was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.