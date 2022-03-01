Questions remain about videotaped Mexico ‘massacre’
SAN JOSE DE GRACIA, Mexico — Mexicans were left wondering Monday what happened to about a dozen men who were seen lined up against a wall by drug cartel gunmen toting assault rifles.
In a video apparently shot by a resident of the town San Jose de Gracia in the western state of Michoacan and posted on social media, bursts of gunfire broke out and smoke covered the scene.
The camera cuts away, but some assumed all the men — perhaps as many as 17 — died.
But prosecutors said Monday that they cannot say how many died, because the attackers cleaned up the scene, washed the sidewalk and carted away any bodies. Investigators found only a bag full of brains and shell casings at the scene.
The attack Sunday occurred outside a funeral service for the mother of an alleged hitman for the Jalisco cartel. Jalisco has been fighting long-running, bloody turf battles in Michoacan against the rival Viagras gang, also known as the United Cartels.
Clashes at Jerusalem flashpoint, dozens hurtJERUSALEM — Israeli police fired stun grenades, rubber bullets and wastewater canons Monday to disperse Palestinian stone-throwers at a gate to Jerusalem’s Old City, a frequent flashpoint from which tensions rapidly escalated in the past.
Palestinian medics said 33 Palestinians were injured, including an 11-year-old girl hit in the face by a stun grenade. Police detained 20 Palestinians and said four police officers were also hurt.
The confrontation erupted at the Damascus Gate as large crowds streamed through the arched passage toward the Old City’s Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, Islam’s third holiest shrine. Worshippers marked what Muslim faithful believe is Prophet Mohammad’s ascension to heaven.
It was not immediately clear what sparked Monday’s clashes.