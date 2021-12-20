7 bodies found in Minnesota home; cause not known
MOORHEAD, Minn. — Authorities said Sunday that the bodies of seven people were discovered inside a twin home in a northwestern Minnesota city but did not say how they died.
Police said the victims included four adults and three children. They were found just before 8 p.m. Saturday by family members conducting a welfare check at the home in Moorhead. Those family members called police.
There were no signs of violence or forced entry into the residence, police said. Authorities are not actively seeking any suspects.
“This is an absolute horrible tragedy, made even more poignant since it is close to the holidays,” Moorhead Mayor Shelly Carlson wrote in a statement sent to the Star Tribune. “My heart aches for the family and friends who received this devastating news over the weekend. Our community mourns with them during this heartbreaking time.”
The bodies were taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office in St. Paul, where autopsies will be conducted.
Neighbors said the children were last seen Friday, KFGO radio reported. The Moorhead Area School District has been provided information about the victims to help prepare for student assistance, police said.
Moorhead is on the Minnesota border next to Fargo, North Dakota, in a metropolitan area of about 230,000 people.
Moorhead Police Capt. Deric Swanson said the investigation is still active and further information, including the cause of deaths and identification of the victims, will be released later.
Police: Officer fatally shoots man stabbing 13-year-old girl
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A police officer shot and killed a man who was stabbing his ex-wife’s 13-year-old daughter in a North Carolina home, authorities said.
The teenager was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries on Saturday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
The girl’s mother fled after the man forced his way into the Charlotte home, police said in a news release. Officers found the man holding the girl at knifepoint and tried to “de-escalate the situation” before he stabbed her, the release said.
“They were met with something that horrific, to see a 13-year-old getting stabbed, and they were left with no choice” but to shoot the man, The Charlotte Observer quoted Police Chief Johnny Jennings as saying. “The motive to stab a 13-year-old is something that is beyond comprehension for us.”
None of the officers were injured.
The names of the knife-wielding man, who died at the scene, and the officer who shot him weren’t immediately released.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating and the officer will be placed on paid administrative leave, a standard procedure after a shooting.
Suspect arrested in San Francisco killing 43 years later
SAN FRANCISCO — A man was arrested in Colorado on suspicion of killing a teenage girl in San Francisco more than four decades ago, and detectives say he may be a suspect in other unsolved homicides.
Mark Stanley Personette, 76, was arrested in suburban Denver on Thursday following a joint operation by San Francisco police, the FBI and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office, authorities announced Sunday. He was booked for investigation of homicide in connection with the 1978 death of Marissa Harvey.
It’s not known whether he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.
The 15-year-old New York girl was visiting family in San Francisco when she didn’t return from a day trip to Golden Gate Park. Her body was found a day later, in nearby Sutro Heights Park.
The San Francisco Police Department said in a statement that investigators used the best available technology at the time and exhausted every lead, but the case went cold. In October 2020, they reopened the investigation and determined Personette to be a suspect using “advanced investigative methods,” the statement said without specifying the methods.
“For more than four decades, Marissa Harvey’s family members have been relentless advocates to bring her killer to justice, and we hope this development in the case begins to bring a measure of healing and closure they’ve been too long denied,” Police Chief Bill Scott said. He thanked forensic scientists and “other unsung heroes” who helped solve the case.
Police released booking photos of Personette taken over several decades, including a 1979 arrest in Basking Ridge, New Jersey, and urged law enforcement agencies nationwide to review their unsolved sexual assault-related homicides involving young women to determine if there is a connection to Personette.
Information about his criminal history was not released.