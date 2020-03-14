Mourners and militia fighters carry the flag-draped coffins of two fighters of the Popular Mobilization Forces who were killed during the US attack on against militants in Iraq, during their funeral procession at the Imam Ali shrine in Najaf, Iraq, Saturday, March 14, 2020. The U.S. launched airstrikes on Thursday in Iraq, targeting the Iranian-backed Shiite militia members believed responsible for a rocket attack that killed and wounded American and British troops at a base north of Baghdad.