Snap presidential vote starts in Uzbekistan
MOSCOW — Voters in Uzbekistan cast their ballots on Sunday in a snap presidential election that is widely expected to extend the incumbent’s rule by seven more years.
The vote followed a constitutional referendum that extended a presidential term from five to seven years and allowed President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to run for two more terms in office.
In 2021, Mirziyoyev was elected to his second five-year term, the limit allowed by the constitution at the time. A set of constitutional amendments approved in April’s plebiscite allowed him to begin the count of terms anew and run for two more, raising the possibility that he could stay in office until 2037.
In May, the 65-year-old Mirziyoyev called for a snap election. He was set to win the vote by a landslide against three token rivals.
9 missing in China after landslide
BEIJING — Nine people are missing in central China after a landslide sparked by heavy rains amid flooding and searing temperatures across much of the country, authorities said Sunday.
Five people were rescued from under the rubble at a highway construction site in the central province of Hubei, where the accident occurred on Saturday. Crews were still excavating in hopes of finding more survivors.
Tens of thousands of people have been moved to shelters amid heavy flooding in northern, central and southeastern China. Seasonal flooding is a regular occurrence in China, but this year’s rising waters have been accompanied by unusually prolonged stretches of high temperatures.
Security forces kill 3 in Jordan
AMMAN, Jordan — Jordanian security forces killed three men, including two escaped inmates, in a shootout in a remote part of the country, authorities said Sunday.
The Public Security Directorate said that the two prisoners had recently fled from jail, prompting a search that ended with the gun battle. The third man killed had alleged ties to a militant group and was wanted in connection with unspecified crimes, the directorate said.
One of the two escaped inmates was charged in connection with the 2022 killing of a senior police officer.
Hundreds remember Srebrenica victims
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina — Hundreds lined the Bosnian capital’s main street Sunday as a truck carrying 30 coffins passed on its way to Srebrenica, where newly identified victims of Europe’s only acknowledged genocide since World War II will be buried on the 28th anniversary of the massacre.
As the truck, covered with a huge Bosnian flag, briefly stopped in front of the country’s presidential building, members of the crowd tucked flowers into the canvas hiding the remains of victims found in mass graves and identified through DNA analysis. Newly identified Srebrenica massacre victims are reburied annually on July 11, the day the killing began in 1995, at a vast and ever-expanding memorial cemetery outside the eastern town.
So far, the remains of more than 6,600 people have been found and reburied there.