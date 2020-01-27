Bar shooting kills 2 in South Carolina
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Two people were killed and multiple people were injured early Sunday in a shooting at a bar in South Carolina, officials said.
The shooting took place at Mac’s Lounge in Hartsville, Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee told news outlets. The two victims were identified as Dicaprio Collins, 21, and Bryan Robinson, 29, according to the coroner’s office.
There was not any immediate information about what led to the shooting.
3 people missing after barge crash
LULING, La. — Three people were missing after two barge towing vessels collided Sunday on the Mississippi River in an accident that also might have released a small amount of toxic vapor into the air, the Coast Guard said.
The Coast Guard said in a news release that the two vessels collided Sunday morning near Luling. The towing vessel, RC Creppel, sank, and three crew members were missing. A fourth person aboard the vessel was rescued by a private boater.
The Coast Guard did not release the names of the missing mariners. The section of the river was closed to vessel traffic.
2 killed in Arkansas shooting identified
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Authorities on Sunday identified two women who were killed at their Little Rock home during a shooting that also injured a 2-year-old boy.
Little Rock police said I’Quira Tate, 21, and Brittany Tate, 24, were fatally shot after a male suspect entered their home and started shooting around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
The 2-year-old boy was shot in the upper body. He was taken to a hospital. Police said the boy was later released.
Police said no suspect has been identified.
Man dies after police encounter
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A Maryland man has died after an encounter with police officers that involved a stun gun, police told multiple media outlets.
Four Baltimore County officers were placed on paid leave Wednesday in connection with the death of Gamel Antonio Brown of Owings Mills.
Brown, 30, was pronounced dead at a local hospital where he had gone into cardiac arrest after officers used a Taser while responding to a call Tuesday, police said previously.
Tasers are the only brand of stun guns used by law enforcement officers in Maryland, the Baltimore Sun reported.
Three of the four officers are all multiyear veterans working in the Franklin Precinct while the fourth officer is a probationary officer assigned to the precinct’s field training program.
Gas prices dip in U.S.
CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has declined 4 cents per gallon to $2.60 over the past two weeks.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg, of the Lundberg Survey, said Sunday that the pump price responded to a drop in crude oil costs.
The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.58 per gallon in Honolulu.
The lowest average is $2.16 in Houston.
The average price of diesel is $3.05, down two cents.