Twitter poll closes, users vote in favor of Musk exit as CEO

More than half of 17.5 million users who responded to a poll that asked whether billionaire Elon Musk should step down as head of Twitter voted yes when the poll closed. There was no immediate announcement today from Twitter, or Musk, about whether that would happen, though he said that he would abide by the Twitter poll results.

Millions of Twitter users asked Elon Musk to step down as the head of Twitter in a poll the billionaire created and said he would abide by. But by Monday afternoon there was no word on whether Musk would step aside or who the new leader might be.

Among those voting with the “go” camp almost certainly were Tesla investors who have grown tired of the 24/7 Twitter chaos that they say has distracted the eccentric CEO from the electric car company, his main source of wealth.

