Senate rejects Biden’s vaccine mandate for businesses
WASHINGTON — The Senate narrowly approved a resolution Wednesday to nullify the Biden administration’s requirement that businesses with 100 or more workers have their employees be vaccinated against the coronavirus or submit to weekly testing.
The vote was 52-48. The Democratic-led House is unlikely to take the measure up, which means the mandate would stand, though courts have put it on hold for now. Still, the vote gave senators a chance to voice opposition to a policy that they say has sparked fears back home from businesses and from unvaccinated constituents who worry about losing their jobs should the rule go into effect.
“Every so often Washington D.C. does something that lights up the phone lines. This is one of these moments,” said Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont. At home, he said, “this issue is what I hear about. This issue is a top-of-mind issue.”
Lawmakers can invalidate certain federal agency regulations if a joint resolution is approved by both houses of Congress and signed by the president, or if Congress overrides a presidential veto. That’s unlikely to happen in this case.
Hundreds of L.A.-area cases imperiled by police officer texts
TORRANCE, Calif. — Hundreds of Southern California criminal cases could be jeopardized after more than a dozen police officers exchanged racist and homophobic text messages, according to an investigation by the Los Angeles Times.
The officers — current and former members and recruits of the Torrance Police Department in Los Angeles County — traded hateful comments about people of color, particularly Black people, as well as Jews and members of the LGBTQ community.
Other messages, the Times found, spoke about using violence against suspects and lying to investigators about a police shooting.
The messages have already led to the dismissal of at least 85 criminal cases, the Times found, though none of the officers currently face criminal charges in connection with the texts.
The Times’ story, published Wednesday, included interviews with sources with direct knowledge of the investigation into the officers and the text messages, as well as public records requests and an examination of district attorney’s office records. The sources spoke on condition of anonymity due to the ongoing investigation.
Investigators in Alabama find car, bones in 1976 cold case
ATLANTA — Investigators have discovered the 1974 Pinto a 22-year-old student was driving on his way back to Auburn University from Georgia when he disappeared more than 45 years ago, sheriff’s officials announced Wednesday.
Kyle Wade Clinkscales’ car was pulled from a creek around Cusseta, Ala., on Tuesday after a man called 911 to say he believed he had spotted a vehicle. Inside the car, investigators found what they think are human bones along with identification and credit cards belonging to Clinkscales, according to Sheriff James Woodruff of Troup County, Georgia.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking through the muddy vehicle for additional bones and will determine whether the two found so far belong to Clinkscales, Woodruff said at a news conference.
Clinkscales left LaGrange, Georgia, on Jan. 27, 1976, to drive the 45 miles back to Auburn, but never showed up. He was working as a bartender in LaGrange, according to news reports.
Woodruff did not rule out foul play in Clinkscales’ disappearance.
Coast Guard diver pulls body from car above Niagara Falls
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A U.S. Coast Guard diver lowered from the sky Wednesday braved frigid rapids to get to a car partly submerged in water near the brink of Niagara Falls, only to find it was too late to rescue the driver trapped inside.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Derrian Duryea, a Detroit-based rescue swimmer, descended from a hovering helicopter, climbed into the car and pulled out the body of its lone occupant, a woman in her 60s, officials from New York’s State Park Police and Coast Guard said.
Video showed Duryea, in an orange suit and with an axe in his left hand, buffeted by winds and spraying water as he was lowered toward the car through falling snow. After slowly spinning and swinging past the car, he was able to grab hold on the passenger side, open the door and disappear inside.
About two minutes later, with water surging around the vehicle and over the precipice about 50 yards downstream, Duryea emerged and signaled to the helicopter, which then hoisted him and the motionless driver from the water.
Jury begins deliberating in Josh Duggar trial
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A federal jury in Arkansas has begun deliberations in the trial of former reality TV star Josh Duggar, who is accused of receiving and possessing child pornography.
The jury deliberated for about five hours Wednesday, a week after the trial began in northwest Arkansas. Deliberations will resume Thursday morning.
Duggar, 33, faces up to 20 years in prison on each of the two counts if convicted. He was featured on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting,” which was pulled in 2015 over revelations that Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter.
Duggar was charged in April after child pornography was discovered on a computer at his workplace.
Defense attorneys for Duggar have argued that someone else downloaded or placed the child pornography onto the work computer, noting that no child pornography was found on Duggar’s phone or laptop.