Decision in Texas AG’s impeachment trial could happen as soon as this week
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial on abuse of power charges could be in the hands of the jury as soon as this week, the presiding officer said Monday.
The second week of the historic proceedings began with testimony from another of Paxton’s former aides who reported him to the FBI in 2020 and accused the Republican of misusing his office to help a donor.
The trial may not reach a third week. Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who is presiding over the trial, said each side has so far used about half its allotted time for arguments and that the case could go to the jury later this week.
Trial begins over Texas voter laws
SAN ANTONIO — A trial began Monday over a sweeping Texas voting law that sparked a 38-day walkout by Democrats in 2021, part of Republican efforts across the U.S. to pass new voting restrictions following President Donald Trump’s false claims of a stolen election.
The lawsuit was brought by a coalition of voting rights groups after Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed the changes into law. Potentially at stake are voting rules Texas will use for the 2024 elections, although any decision is likely to be appealed.
The challenge, from the American Civil Liberties Union, the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund and others, has not stopped the measures from taking effect, including a ban on 24-hour polling places and drive-thru voting.
Hawaiian volcano’s alert level downgraded
HONOLULU — The alert level on Kilauea, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, was downgraded Monday with no infrastructure threatened and no threat of significant ash emission into the atmosphere outside a limited area within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.
The downgrade came one day after the volcano began erupting again, according to the Hawaii Volcano Observatory.
The observatory said it “does not see any indication of activity migrating elsewhere on Kilauea volcano and expects the eruption to remain confined to the summit region.”
Sheriff in New Mexico rejects gun ban
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The sheriff in New Mexico’s largest metro area vowed Monday not to enforce an emergency order by the governor to temporarily suspend the right to carry firearms in public in and around the city of Albuquerque.
“It’s unconstitutional, so there’s no way we can enforce that order,” Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen said during a news conference. “This ban does nothing to curb gun violence.”
Reaction has been swift after Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the order Friday.
Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman, a Democratic party leader who was appointed by Lujan Grisham, joined Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller and Police Chief Harold Medina saying they too would not enforce it. A gun rights group filed a federal lawsuit within 24 hours seeking an immediate court order to block the order from taking effect.