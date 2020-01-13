Girl dead, brother missing after pair, dad swept into ocean
CANNON BEACH, Ore. — A 7-year-old girl is dead and her 4-year-old brother is missing after they and their father were swept into the ocean on the Oregon coast amid a high-surf warning.
The father was holding the two children when a wave swept all three into the water at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the Falcon Cove area, near the small coastal community of Cannon Beach, authorities said.
Jeremy Stiles, 47, of Portland and his daughter were taken by ambulance to a hospital in the nearby city of Seaside, while the Coast Guard deployed helicopters to help search for the boy.
A police officer initially found the man struggling to get out of the water, while the girl was farther offshore. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The father’s condition was not immediately available.
12 people shot, 5 die in Baltimore shootings
BALTIMORE — Authorities on Sunday said that 12 people were shot, five of them fatally, in eight separate Saturday shootings in Baltimore.
The first of Saturday’s shootings was reported at about 2:30 a.m. and involved three female victims, all found with apparent gunshot wounds in a car in a northeastern section of the city. One victim, a 28-year-old woman, died shortly after arriving at a hospital.
Saturday’s violence ended shortly before 11 p.m., when officers found a 24-year-old man fatally wounded in northwest Baltimore.
The city recorded 348 homicides last year, its fifth consecutive year with more than 300 murders and the most violent year ever on a per-capita basis.
Survey: Gas prices up over past 3 weeks
CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has jumped 4 cents per gallon to $2.64 over the past three weeks.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg, of the Lundberg Survey, said Sunday that gas prices are unlikely to continue to increase because crude oil costs have dropped.
The price at the pump is 33 cents higher than it was a year ago.
The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.58 per gallon in Honolulu.
The lowest average is $2.21 in Houston.
The average price of diesel is $3.08, up two cents.
Small-plane wreckage found in Montana
BILLINGS, Mont. — A small airplane crashed near Billings, and there were “no signs of life” in the wreckage, Yellowstone County officials said Sunday.
The Cessna 182 crashed around 6 p.m. Saturday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The wreckage was found Sunday morning between Billings and Roundup, Sheriff Mike Linder said.
Linder said his office was still trying to determine how many people were on board. The FAA said the airplane had four occupants.
A Cessna 182 is a single- engine airplane, usually with four seats.