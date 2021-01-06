Regulators receive plan for undoing the Atlantic Coast Pipeline
RICHMOND, Va. — The developers of the now-canceled Atlantic Coast Pipeline have laid out plans for how they want to go about unwinding the work that was done for the multistate natural gas project and restoring disturbed land.
In a filing with federal regulators made public Tuesday, the pipeline company proposed an approximately two-year timeline for efforts across West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina, where progress on the project ranged from uninitiated to essentially complete.
The plan outlines where the company wants to clean up felled trees and where it plans to leave them behind, and it proposes abandoning the approximately 30 miles of pipe that was installed in place.
“We spent the last several months working really closely with landowners and agencies to develop the most responsible approach for closing out the project,” said Aaron Ruby, an employee of lead developer Dominion Energy who has served as a spokesman for the joint project with Duke Energy. “And ultimately our primary goal is to complete the project as efficiently as possible, and with minimal environmental disturbance.”
Ruby also confirmed for the first time that the company does not intend to voluntarily release the easement agreements it secured on landowners’ properties.
In most cases, the legal agreements were obtained through negotiations with landowners, who were paid and who the company has previously said will keep their compensation. But in other cases, in which sometimes vociferously opposed landowners fought the project, the easements were obtained through eminent domain proceedings.
Asked if there are any plans to sell the easement agreements to a third party such as another pipeline or infrastructure project, Ruby said, “We have no plans to do so at this time.”
Troopers shoot man who fired on Missouri State Highway Patrol headquarters
LIBERTY, Mo. — A man fired several shots with an assault-style rifle at a suburban Kansas City headquarters for the Missouri State Highway Patrol before he was shot and wounded by troopers, the patrol said Tuesday.
The man, identified as Tayland Rahim, 27, of Kansas City, Mo., was shot Monday night at Troop A headquarters in Lee’s Summit. Investigators are trying to determine his motive, but he was there “to do some harm, no doubt about it,” spokesman Sgt. Bill Lowe said.
Rahim, who didn’t have a criminal record in Missouri, was in stable condition Tuesday at a hospital. Lowe didn’t release where on his body he was struck. No troopers or civilian employees inside the headquarters were injured.
Lowe said Rahim hadn’t yet been questioned and that the investigation had not yet been turned over to prosecutors for an arrest warrant but “suffice to say it will be.”
The patrol said employees inside the building heard gunshots and troopers who went to an exterior door saw a man with the rifle. The man approached the main entrance and fired several shots.
He was shot after he did not comply with several orders from the troopers, Sgt. Andy Bell said.
Earlier Tuesday, Lowe also credited a trooper who was outside the building when the man arrived with helping to alert those inside.
A police bomb squad secured a suspicious package inside the suspect’s vehicle, but it did not contain anything that would have harmed anyone, Bell said. Lowe said law enforcement was trying to determine whether he had a “secondary motive.”
Law enforcement also searched a relative’s home where Rahim was living in Kansas City on Tuesday and seized four other firearms and dozens of rounds of ammunitions, Lowe said.
The patrol had not had much, if any, interaction with the man before Monday’s confrontation, Lowe said.
Lowe said the shooting “could have been a lot worse” if troopers had not responded so quickly.
“It was fortuitous that the trooper was outside and that the other troopers were inside,” Lowe said. “We had civilian dispatchers and others inside the building that were protected. I’m just thankful they were there.”
He said the two officers who fired shots were placed on leave as is standard procedure.
Andre Hill’s loved ones mourn loss of ‘a chess-playing mind’
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Family and friends hold memorial for man who was killed by Ohio police last month.
Columbus Officer Adam Coy, who is White, fatally shot Andre Hill, who was Black, early Dec. 22 as Hill emerged from a garage holding a cellphone in his left hand and his right hand obscured. He was visiting a family friend at the time.
Police had responded to a neighbor’s nonemergency complaint about someone stopping and starting a car outside.
“He was bringing me Christmas money. He didn’t do anything,” a woman inside the house shouted at police afterward.
Coy, who had a long history of complaints from citizens, was fired Dec. 28 for failing to activate his body camera before the confrontation and for not providing medical aid to Hill.
Beyond an internal police investigation, the Ohio attorney general, the U.S. attorney for central Ohio and the FBI have begun their own probes into the shooting.
At the memorial service Tuesday morning at the First Church of God in Columbus, civil rights attorney Ben Crump is expected to issue a “call to action,” according to the Hill family’s news release.
Family and friends are remembering Hill — a father and grandfather — as a man devoted to his family, an always-smiling optimist and a skilled tradesman who dreamed after years of work as a chef and restaurant manager of one day owning his own restaurant.
Hill’s fondness for chess epitomized the way he conducted himself, said his younger brother, Alvon Williams, calling him an overachiever.
“He had a chess-playing mind with life,” Williams said. “Chess is a move before your initial move, even two moves ahead. And that’s what he did every day with anything that he tried to achieve.”