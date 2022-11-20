Russia Ukraine War
A plume of smoke rises during a fire caused by a Russian airstrike in Kherson, southern Ukraine, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

 Roman Hrytsyna, AP Photo

KYIV, Ukraine — Powerful explosions from shelling shook Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, the site of Europe's largest nuclear power plant, the global nuclear watchdog said Sunday, calling for "urgent measures to help prevent a nuclear accident" in the Russian-occupied facility.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said multiple explosions near the plant — on Saturday evening and again on Sunday morning — abruptly ended a period of relative calm around the nuclear facility that has been the site of fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces since Russia invaded on Feb. 24.

