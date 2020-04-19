Holy Fire ceremony occurs in near-empty Jerusalem church
JERUSALEM — A small group of Christian clerics celebrated the Holy Fire ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem on Saturday as the coronavirus pandemic prevented worshipers from taking part in the ancient ritual.
They entered the Edicule, a chamber built on the site where Christians believe Jesus was buried and rose from the dead after being crucified. They emerged with candles lit by a fire that the faithful view as a divine message. The source of the flame is a closely-guarded secret.
The clergymen, from different Orthodox denominations, then circled around inside the empty church, chanting prayers that echoed off the walls.
Orthodox priests hold Easter services
KYIV, Ukraine — Orthodox priests in much of Europe held Easter services in churches empty of parishioners because of restrictions imposed to block the spread of coronavirus.
In Moscow, St. Petersburg and Kyiv, priests at the services that began late Saturday night wore the elaborate robes that characterize Orthodoxy’s most important holy day and choirs sang, but worshipers could only see them on TV or online broadcasts.
Police were deployed outside hundreds of churches in Ukraine to ensure that anyone who came to stand outside a service observed regulations calling for social distancing and banning large gatherings.
Hong Kong police arrest 14 activists
Hong Kong police arrested at least 14 opposition activists on Saturday for allegedly holding unlawful protests last year, the South China Morning Post reported.
Former lawmakers Martin Lee, Albert Ho and Leung Kwok-hung were among those arrested, the newspaper reported, citing unidentified legal sources.
Police also visited the home of Hong Kong media tycoon and prominent democracy advocate Jimmy Lai but he wasn’t there, the Morning Post said. Lai was charged with unlawful assembly in February
Flooding kills 25 in eastern Congo
BENI, Congo — About 25 people have been killed by flooding in eastern Congo, a local official said Saturday.
The administrator of Uvira territory in South Kivu province, Kiza Muhato, told The Associated Press that the search continued for bodies.
Muhato said about 45 other people were injured and about 3,500 homes were destroyed when the Mulongwe river flooded in Uvira city on Friday.
3 soldiers die in Kashmir attack
SRINAGAR, India — Rebels fighting against Indian rule in disputed Kashmir attacked a paramilitary post on Saturday, killing three soldiers and wounding two others, an Indian official said.
At least two militants on a motorbike opened gunfire at the post in the northwestern Sopore area on Saturday evening, said Pankaj Singh, an Indian paramilitary spokesman.
Quake shakes islands south of Tokyo
TOKYO — A strong earthquake shook a Japanese island chain in the Pacific Ocean south of Tokyo on Saturday, but there was no danger of a tsunami and there were no reports of damage or injuries.
The magnitude 6.9 quake Saturday evening occurred in the Pacific Ocean west of the Ogasawara island chain, at a location about 620 miles south of Tokyo, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
The Ogasawara chain, made up of ancient undersea volcanoes and also called the Bonin islands, is a UNESCO World Heritage site.