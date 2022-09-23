BERLIN — Youth activists staged a coordinated "global climate strike" Friday to highlight their fears about the effects of global warming and demand more aid for poor countries hit by wild weather.

Protesters took to the streets in Jakarta, Tokyo and Berlin carrying banners and posters with slogans such as "We are worried about the climate crisis" and "It's not too late."

