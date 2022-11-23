KYIV, Ukraine — A new onslaught of Russian strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure on Wednesday caused power outages across the country — and in neighboring Moldova — further hobbling Ukraine’s battered electricity network and compounding civilians’ misery as winter advances.

Multiple regions reported attacks in quick succession and Ukraine’s Energy Ministry said that “the vast majority of electricity consumers were cut off.”

