LONDON — British soldiers in scarlet tunics and bearskin hats paraded outside Buckingham Palace on Monday as the Changing the Guard ceremony resumed after a pandemic-induced 18-month gap.
The tourist-pleasing spectacle was halted in March 2020 as Britain went into lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
On Monday, soldiers from the Coldstream Guards marched from their London barracks to the home of Queen Elizabeth II to mount the guard, as scores of spectators watched and took photos
A military band played tunes saluting British success at the Tokyo Olympics, including the theme from “Chariots of Fire” and Spandau Ballet’s “Gold.”
Soldiers have maintained sentry duty outside royal residences during the pandemic, but the ceremonial changeover was not held.
U.K. court rules against Sex Pistols singer
LONDON — A British judge ruled Monday that songs by punk trailblazers the Sex Pistols can be used in a forthcoming TV series despite the opposition of former frontman John Lydon.
Ex-Pistols guitarist Steve Jones and drummer Paul Cook sued the singer, once known as Johnny Rotten, after he tried to block the music’s use in “Pistol,” a Disney-backed series based on a memoir by Jones.
Lydon said during hearings at the High Court last month that he “heart and soul” opposed the music’s use in a show he considered to be “nonsense.” He has previously expressed concerns the series will show him in a negative light.
Lydon said the songs could not be licensed without his consent, but Cook and Jones claimed that an agreement dating from 1998 allowed a majority decision.
Judge Anthony Mann agreed the pair were entitled to invoke “majority voting rules” as outlined in the band agreement. He said Lydon’s claim that he was not aware of the details or implications of the agreement that he had signed was “a convenient contrivance.”
“I reject the suggestion made by him that he did not really know or appreciate its effect,” the judge said.