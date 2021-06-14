Nicaragua arrests more opposition leaders
MANAGUA, Nicaragua — The government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega arrested five opposition leaders Sunday during the biggest one-day round-up so far, in what appears to be widespread detentions of anyone who might challenge his rule.
The moves over the weekend suggest Ortega has moved beyond arresting potential opposition candidates in the Nov. 7 elections, and has begun arresting any prominent member of the opposition. Sunday’s arrests bring to 12 the number of opponents detained since June 2.
Former general and Sandinista dissident Hugo Torres was among those arrested.
Lebanon’s currency falls to record low
BEIRUT — Lebanon’s local currency hit a record low on Sunday, with the country’s economic and political crisis worsening with no apparent solutions in the near future.
The currency has lost more than 90% of its value since October 2019, when anti-government protests erupted. Inflation and prices of basic goods have skyrocketed in the country.
The U.S. dollar hit 15,300 pounds on the black market, breaking a level not seen since March. The official rate still stands at 1,515 pounds to the dollar.
‘Carbon dioxide law’ apparently rejected
GENEVA — Exit polls on Sunday indicated that Swiss voters appear to have narrowly rejected a proposed “carbon dioxide law” that would have hiked fees and taxes on fuels that produce greenhouse gases.
The proposal would have revised and strengthened an existing law that was aimed at reducing CO2 emissions by 2030. It would have enacted new taxes on CO2-generating fuel and natural gas, as well as on airline tickets.
The proposal was rejected by 51% of the vote, Swiss public broadcaster SRF reported. However, local media said not all votes had been counted.
IS group claims fatal Afghan blast
KABUL, Afghanistan — The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for bombing two minivans in a mostly Shiite neighborhood in the Afghan capital that killed seven people. Among the dead were two employees of Afghanistan’s state-run film company, a colleague said Sunday.
In a statement issued late Saturday, Afghanistan’s IS affiliate said its operatives blew up two minivans carrying “disbeliever Shiites” using sticky bombs.