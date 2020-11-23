Loeffler’s latest test comes back negative
ATLANTA — U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s latest coronavirus test came back negative, but her campaign said Sunday she will continue to quarantine at least until she gets another negative result.
The Georgia Republican is facing a Jan. 5 runoff in the state’s twin U.S. Senate races.
Loeffler took a rapid COVID-19 test Friday evening that came back positive, a day after she campaigned with Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Sen. David Perdue, who also faces a Jan. 5 runoff.
A test Saturday came back inconclusive and Sunday’s test came back negative, Loeffler’s campaign said.
Trump team requests recount in Georgia
President Donald Trump’s campaign requested a recount of votes in the Georgia presidential race on Saturday, a day after state officials certified results showing Democrat Joe Biden won the state, as his legal team presses forward with attacks alleging widespread fraud without proof.
Georgia’s results showed Biden beating Trump by 12,670 votes out of about 5 million cast, or 0.25%. State law allows a candidate to request a recount if the margin is less than 0.5%. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp formalized the state’s slate of 16 presidential electors.
The Trump campaign sent a hand-delivered letter to the secretary of state’s office requesting the recount in an election that has been fraught with unfounded accusations of fraud by Trump and his supporters. The recount will be done using scanners that read and tabulate the votes. County election workers have already done a complete hand recount of all the votes cast in the presidential race. But that stemmed from a mandatory audit requirement and isn’t considered an official recount under the law.
Los Angeles reaches 300 homicides in 2020
LOS ANGELES — Amid a rash of weekend gun violence, Los Angeles early Sunday reached a bloody benchmark not seen in a decade: 300 homicides.
The milestone comes amid growing concerns about spikes in violence this year, not just in Los Angeles but also other big cities across the nation. From Saturday into Sunday morning, there were four killings, among other shootings, the Los Angeles Police Department said.
Man charged after exhaling on 2 women
STERLING, Va. — A man seen forcefully exhaling on two women outside President Donald Trump’s Virginia golf course has been charged with assault.
Raymond Deskins, 61, was charged with misdemeanor assault after a private citizen obtained a warrant through a county magistrate, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday..
Video widely shared on social media shows Deskins blowing air on two unidentified women after one of them asks him to get away and points out that he’s not wearing a mask.
Virginia mandates masks be worn in certain locations to stop the spread of the coronavirus, but they are not required to be worn outside.
The altercation happened Saturday outside Trump National Golf Club, where the president was playing.
Scientists probe death of whale calf
CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. — The National Park Service says scientists are trying to discover the cause of death of a whale calf belonging to “one of the rarest marine mammals” on earth after it was found stranded on a beach on North Carolina’s Outer Banks.
Biologists performed a necropsy on the North Atlantic right whale calf and took DNA samples Saturday. The National Park Service at Cape Lookout National Seashore posted news of the whale’s death on its Facebook page.