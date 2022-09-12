EL PASO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection has deactivated the agency’s Twitter account for the West Texas region after it retweeted posts criticizing President Joe Biden’s border policies.
CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus posted a tweet late Saturday saying the agency “has become aware of unauthorized and inappropriate content” that was posted on the @CBPWestTexas Twitter account.
The agency’s Office of Professional Responsibility will investigate, Magnus said.
On Saturday, the account retweeted posts by Stephen Miller that criticized Biden’s immigration policies and claimed the government was ignoring violent crime. Miller was the architect of former President Donald Trump’s hard-line immigration policies.
Colorado police officer killed during family fight
ARVADA, Colo. — A police officer in the Colorado city of Arvada was killed during a shooting as officers were trying to break up a large family disturbance, the Arvada Police Department said Sunday.
The suspect and another person injured in the shooting early Sunday were hospitalized and expected to survive, police said.
Officer Dillon Michael Vakoff, 27, and another officer were trying to separate “several belligerent and uncooperative individuals” when the suspect shot a female victim, police said in a statement. The officers and the suspect exchanged gunfire.
Vakoff was declared dead at a hospital.
Woman sentenced for causing disturbance on plane
PHOENIX — A New York woman has been sentenced to four months in prison for interfering with crew members aboard a flight from Dallas to Los Angeles last year that had to be diverted to Phoenix, according to federal prosecutors.
They said Kelly Pichardo and another first-class passenger engaged in intimidating behavior on the flight and both women had to be removed from the plane after it landed at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Feb. 24, 2021.
Authorities said the women each assaulted a passenger during the flight and used racial slurs when a male passenger asked them to stop.
Pichardo also allegedly spit at the man when he tried to record the altercation.
Prosecutors said Pichardo, a 32-year-old resident of the Bronx, has been ordered to pay nearly $9,200 restitution to American Airlines as a result of the altercation.
They say Pichardo also will serve three years of supervised release following her prison sentence.
