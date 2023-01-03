Subway gunman to plead guilty
NEW YORK — Prosecutors plan to seek a decades-long prison sentence for a man who is expected to plead guilty today to opening fire in a subway car and wounding 10 riders in an attack that shocked New York City.
Frank James, 63, is scheduled to appear in a Brooklyn federal court, admitting that he was responsible for the April 12 attack. It set off a massive 30-hour manhunt that ended when he called the police on himself.
Prosecutors told Judge William F. Kuntz II in a letter late last week that they plan to ask him to go beyond the roughly 32-year to 39-year sentence that federal sentencing guidelines would recommend. James planned the attack for years and endangered the lives of dozens of people, prosecutors said in the letter.
His lawyers informed the judge on Dec. 21 that James wanted to plead guilty. Prosecutors say he plans to plead guilty to 11 charges without a plea agreement.
Suspect sought in shooting of 2 officers
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. — Authorities in Pennsylvania are looking for a gunman they say shot and killed a police officer and wounded another during a foot pursuit near Pittsburgh on Sunday.
The shootings happened in separate incidents just blocks apart in Brackenridge, an Allegheny County town northeast of Pittsburgh. The gunman carjacked a vehicle after the shootings Sunday afternoon and is considered “extremely dangerous,” assistant police Superintendent Victor Joseph said.
Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies were looking for a suspect identified as Aaron Lamont Swan, 28, of the nearby city of Duquesne. Police spokesman Christopher Kearns told reporters that Swan had been sought for a parole violation involving a weapons charge.
Shooters on loose after wounding 9
PHOENIX — A shooting in west Phoenix that injured a pregnant woman and eight other people grew out of an argument between two people at a late-night party, police said.
All nine people who were shot around 4 a.m. Saturday had suffered injuries that didn’t threaten their lives. The expecting mother’s injuries didn’t affect her pregnancy, authorities said.
Some victims were driven to hospitals before police arrived at the scene, while others were brought to medical centers by paramedics.
Police have provided few details. The suspects in the shooting haven’t been arrested.
Hobbs sworn in as Arizona governor
PHOENIX — Katie Hobbs took the oath of office Monday to become Arizona’s 24th governor and the first Democrat to hold the office since 2009.
Hobbs was sworn in during a private ceremony at the state Capitol as she formally took over from Republican Doug Ducey. A public inauguration for the governor and others taking statewide offices is scheduled for Thursday.
Hobbs was surrounded by her parents, husband and two children as she placed her hand on a family Bible and took the oath of office in the lobby of the governor’s office, according to a livestream of the event. Her mother’s joyous tears distracted the incoming governor, who paused to joke, “stop it, Mom!”
Small plane lands on California highway
ONTARIO, Calif. — Nobody was hurt when a small plane with four people aboard made an emergency landing Monday morning on a Southern California highway, authorities said.
The single-engine Piper PA-28 landed on Cajon Boulevard — also known as Historic Route 66 — near Ontario in San Bernardino County shortly before 10 a.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
The California Highway Patrol said the plane landed on the shoulder, not in lanes, and no injuries were reported.
Lombardo becomes Nevada’s governor
Former Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo became Nevada’s 31st governor Monday, taking office on a vow to raise certain criminal penalties, diversify Nevada’s economy and become America’s “education governor,” in part by promoting vouchers and replacing nonpunitive intervention measures in schools with discipline.
Lombardo’s tenure will end four years of Democratic control in Carson City, where the party held the governor’s office, as well as majorities in both chambers of the Legislature. Democrats will still hold a majority in the Nevada Senate and a supermajority in the Assembly.
The career police officer-turned-elected sheriff was the only Republican challenger to unseat a Democrat governor in last year’s midterm cycle. The Nevada governor’s ticket was one of several razor-thin statewide races in Nevada that saw a split-ticket outcome.
