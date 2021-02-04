Military: Myanmar leader had illegal walkie-talkies
YANGON, Myanmar — Police leveled their first formal charge against Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi, her allies said Wednesday, accusing the ousted leader of possessing illegally imported walkie-talkies and giving the military authorities who staged a coup a legal reason to detain her for two weeks.
The charge came to light two days after Suu Kyi was placed under house arrest and appeared to be an effort to lend a legal veneer to her detention, though the generals have previously kept her and others locked up for years.
The military announced Monday that it would take power for one year — accusing Suu Kyi’s government of not investigating allegations of voter fraud in recent elections. Suu Kyi’s party swept that vote, and the military-backed party did poorly.
National League for Democracy spokesman Kyi Toe confirmed the charge against Suu Kyi that carries a maximum sentence of three years in prison.
Russia rejects Western critics of Navalny case
MOSCOW — Russian authorities on Wednesday shrugged off the massive rallies against the jailing of top Kremlin foe Alexei Navalny and rejected Western criticism as “hysterics” as activists reported more than 1,400 new arrests in the crackdown on protesters.
A Moscow court on Tuesday ordered Navalny to prison for two years and eight months, finding that he violated the terms of his probation while recuperating in Germany from a nerve-agent poisoning.
Speaking in court, Navalny denounced the accusations against him as fabricated and driven by President Vladimir Putin’s “fear and hatred,” saying that the Russian leader will go down in history as a “poisoner.”
Asked to comment on Navalny’s speech, which was shared widely on Russian social media platforms, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded that it’s not up to him to determine Putin’s place in history. Like Putin, Peskov avoids mentioning Navalny by name.
On Wednesday, a court sentenced Sergei Smirnov, the editor-in-chief of Mediazona, a top online news outlet focusing on political repression and human rights abuses, to 25 days in jail on charges of making calls for unsanctioned protests for retweeting a post mentioning protests.
World Economic Forum delays event until September
GENEVA — Leaders of the World Economic Forum say their annual gathering — usually held in the Alpine snows of Davos, Switzerland — is being postponed again because of “the international challenges in containing the pandemic.”
The forum, which staged a virtual “Davos Agenda” meeting last month, says the in-person event this year will take place in Singapore from Aug. 17-20 and not May 25-28 as previously planned.
Because of COVID concerns, the event usually held in January was first postponed to May and scheduled for the Swiss city of Lucerne, before the venue was moved to Singapore that same month.
Israel says drone came under fire over Lebanon
JERUSALEM — An Israeli drone came under anti-aircraft fire Wednesday during a routine operation over the skies of Lebanon, the Israeli military said, but the aircraft was not hit and continued on its mission. It was the latest sign of rising tensions between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.
Israeli warplanes and drones violate Lebanon’s airspace almost daily, sometimes to carry out airstrikes against Hezbollah-allied Iranian targets in neighboring Syria. Early on Wednesday, residents of southern Beirut reported low-flying Israeli reconnaissance aircraft buzzing overhead for hours. The area is a stronghold of Hezbollah.
Japan alerts Britain to new Chinese maritime law
TOKYO — Japan’s foreign minister and defense minister expressed strong concern to their British counterparts on Wednesday over a new Chinese maritime law that took effect two days earlier.
The new Chinese Coast Guard Law, which increases the possibility of clashes with regional rivals, empowers the force to “take all necessary measures, including the use of weapons, when national sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction are being illegally infringed upon by foreign organizations or individuals at sea.”
It also authorizes the coast guard to demolish other countries’ structures built on areas claimed by China and to seize or order foreign vessels illegally entering China’s territorial waters to leave.
Japan and Britain are jointly developing an air-to-air missile defense system and increasing the inter-operability of defense equipment and technology as their troops work together more closely.