News in your town

Experts warn of home pool drowning risks during pandemic

Bodies of mother, 2 infants found in car submerged in pond

Twitter and Facebook become targets in Trump and Biden ads

Amid virus, uncertainty, parents deciding how to school kids

Mnuchin: Virus aid package soon, $1,200 checks by August

Civil rights icon Lewis remembered in his hometown

Regis Philbin, television personality and host, dies at 88

Head of worst-hit Italy region is probed for COVID supplies

Armenians and Azerbaijanis clash in Moscow

Pakistani police probe minister after killing of journalist

Pregnant women at risk of death in Kenya's COVID-19 curfew

Female priests now outnumber male ones in Church of Sweden

Brazil's Bolsonaro says he tested negative for coronavirus

Mnuchin: Virus aid package soon, $1,200 checks by August

California, Florida, Texas would lose House seats with Trump order

Hurricane Hanna blasts Texas Gulf Coast

Regis Philbin, television personality and host, dies at 88

Civil rights icon John Lewis remembered in his hometown

Fleetwood Mac blues guitarist Peter Green dies at 73

Fight for police-free schools has been years in the making

Hanna becomes hurricane as it heads toward virus-weary Texas

New book outlines Prince Harry's less-than-fond farewell

DC orders two-week quarantine for travelers from hotspots

Always rocky, China-U.S. relations appear at a turning point

Christian abortion critics urge Dems to change platform

With no new law to curb drug costs, Trump tries own changes

In VP search, Biden has a known quantity in Susan Rice

States, locales sue Trump over census rules

Russia denies U.S., UK accusations of weapon test in space

Fire at Arizona Democratic headquarters now an arson probe

Judge denies Oregon's request to stop arrests by US agents

Paulette Wilson, Windrush generation campaigner, dies at 64

Judge denies Oregon's request to stop arrests by U.S. agents

As mask rules get tighter in U.S. West, opposition gets loud

26 deaths in 3 US convents, as nuns confront the pandemic

DOJ: Alabama inmates are subjected to excessive force

Mounting virus cases spark concern in Florida nursing homes

Siberian heatwave: Wildfires rage in Arctic, sea ice melts

AP-NORC poll: Optimism fades that jobs lost to virus will return

DNA identifies California 1968 homicide victim and suspect

Walmart shopper charged with pulling gun during mask dispute