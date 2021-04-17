S. Korean steelmaker to end partnership with Myanmar military
SEOUL, South Korea — A South Korean steelmaker on Friday said it plans to end a joint venture with a military-controlled firm in Myanmar following criticism that its business has benefited military leaders who have violently suppressed pro-democracy protests there.
POSCO Coated & Color Steel said it has decided to discontinue its partnership with Myanmar Economic Holdings Public Company Limited, which is about 40% owned by Myanmar’s Defense Ministry. However, the South Korean company said it would not pull out of Myanmar.
POSCO C&C owns 70% of its joint venture with MEHL, Myanmar POSCO C&C. Min Ji-hyun, an official from POSCO C&C, said the company has informed MEHL it wants to buy the Myanmar firm’s 30% stake so that it can continue operating the venture with full ownership. MEHL has yet to respond to POSCO C&C’s offer, Min said.
Min said he couldn’t provide detailed estimates on how much the deal would cost POSCO C&C, saying that would depend on when it goes through. He said the company will look for “other ways” to continue doing business in Myanmar if MEHL refuses to sell its stake, but did not elaborate on what those might be.
Human rights activists have been pressuring many companies around the globe to end any financial support for the military. The U.S. government has imposed sanctions on MEHL and a similar military-controlled conglomerate, Myanmar Economic Corp.
POSCO C&C is an affiliate of South Korean steel giant POSCO that manufactures steel sheets. The company issued a statement saying it hopes its steel business will “continue to contribute in improving living environments in Myanmar and facilitate the country’s economy.”
Pakistan briefly blocks social media
LAHORE, Pakistan — Pakistan briefly blocked access to all social media on Friday after days of violent anti-French protests across the country by radical Islamists opposed to cartoons they consider blasphemous.
Sites including Twitter and Facebook were blocked for four hours on orders from the country’s interior ministry, said Khurram Mehran, a spokesman for Pakistan’s media regulatory agency. He gave no further details.
The move came as police officials prepare to clear a large demonstration in the eastern city of Lahore, and just hours after the government said the now-detained leader of the outlawed Islamist political party at the forefront of the protests had urged his supporters to stand down.
By releasing a note they say was handwritten by Saad Rizvi, the government hopes to calm tensions after his Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan party stirred up the violent protests — in which four police officers were killed and 600 injured. France urged its citizens to leave the country.
Three demonstrators also died in the clashes with security agencies, and the government has imposed a ban on the party with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s approval. Khan took to Twitter on Friday to pay tributes to policemen killed or injured in the violence. He said the violence was aimed at creating chaos and blackmailing his government.
Khan’s government also banned coverage of Rizvi’s party by the local media, while police registered cases against Rizvi for inciting violence that resulted in the killing of policemen.
3 resign from Auschwitz council
WARSAW, Poland — Three members of an advisory council for the Auschwitz-Birkenau museum in Poland have resigned after the government appointed a former prime minister and top member of the country’s right-wing ruling party to serve on the council.
Culture Minister Piotr Glinski, who appointed Beata Szydlo to the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum Council, said he was astounded by the resignations.
He described them Friday as unjustified moves that threaten to “politicize the discussion around the most important museum of martyrdom in Poland, a place of world heritage.”
The first advisory council member to resign was philosopher Stanislaw Krajewski, who said he took the step Tuesday to protest what he called the “politicization” of the group of Polish experts who to advise the museum’s director.
He was followed by historians Marek Lasota, who also belongs to the ruling party, and Krystyna Oleksy, a former deputy director of the Auschwitz Museum.Krajewski, who was about to begin his third four-year term, told The Associated Press that he does not remember a politician ever being named to the council and did not feel comfortable with the step, particularly given the policies of the populist and nationalist Law and Justice Party.
“It’s hard to say what would happen, but it would change the nature of the body very considerably,” Krajewski said. “I don’t want to be on the same council with a major politician of the ruling party today.”
The culture minister’s statement said it is “not true that there have never been any politically involved people” on the council.