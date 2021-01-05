ATLANTA, Ga. — President Donald Trump urged Republican voters to “swamp” the polls ahead of runoff elections that will determine control of the U.S. Senate.
Trump made his final- hours pitch to voters at a nighttime rally in north Georgia, where Republicans were banking on strong voter turnout today to reelect Sen. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue and hold control of the chamber.
The president’s trip Monday comes a day after disclosure of a remarkable telephone call he made to the Georgia secretary of state over the weekend. Trump pressured Republican Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to overturn Georgia’s election results ahead of Wednesday’s joint session of Congress that will certify Biden’s Electoral College victory. The call highlighted how Trump has used the Georgia campaign to make clear his continued hold on Republican politics.
Angry after the Raffensperger call, Trump floated the idea of pulling out of the rally but was persuaded to go ahead with it to reiterate his claims of election fraud.
Trump spent much of his address on message, making an impassioned case that Loeffler’s and Perdue’s races were among the most important Georgia voters would ever face.
To be sure, he also spent a fair amount of time rehashing false claims that the November election was “rigged” and urged Republicans to “swamp” the polls today.
“The Democrats are trying to steal the White House, you cannot let them,” Trump said. “You just can’t let them steal the U.S. Senate, you can’t let it happen.”
Trump warned that Ossoff and Warnock wins would lead to a sharp leftward swing in American policy making.
“These Senate seats are truly the last line of defense,” Trump said. “It’s really a fight for our country, not a fight for Trump.”
Trump also declared Monday night he would “fight like hell” to hold on to the presidency and appealed to Republican lawmakers to reverse his election loss to Joe Biden when they convene this week to confirm the Electoral College vote.
Vice President Mike Pence, who is under pressure to tip the results for Trump, will be closely watched as he presides in a ceremonial role over Wednesday’s joint session.
“I promise you this: On Wednesday, we’ll have our day in Congress,” Pence said.
Loeffler, who faces Democrat Raphael Warnock — told the crowd she will join senators formally objecting to Biden’s win. Perdue, who is running against Jon Ossoff, will not be eligible to vote.