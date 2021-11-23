First lady opens holiday season at White House
WASHINGTON — Jill Biden opened the holiday season at the White House on Monday by breaking off a sprig from the official Blue Room tree and giving it — and a big smooch — to her toddler grandson.
“Look how beautiful this is,” the first lady said of the 18½-foot Fraser fir that was delivered by wagon to her Pennsylvania Avenue doorstep by Clydesdale horses named Ben and Winston.
The first lady later joined President Joe Biden for a visit to the Army’s Fort Bragg in North Carolina to celebrate “friendsgiving” with service members and military families.
Arbitration decision goes against Spacey, companies
LOS ANGELES — Kevin Spacey and his production companies must pay the studio behind “House of Cards” more than $30 million because of losses brought on by his firing for sexual misconduct, according to an arbitration decision made final Monday.
A document filed in Los Angeles Superior Court requesting a judge’s approval of the ruling says that the arbitrators found that Spacey violated his contract’s demands for professional behavior by “engaging certain conduct in connection with several crew members in each of the five seasons that he starred in and executive produced House of Cards.”
NEWBURY, Ohio — A tractor-trailer apparently collided head-on with a van Monday on an Ohio state highway, killing five of the seven people in the van, authorities said.
The crash occurred on State Route 44 in Geauga County’s Newbury Township, east of Cleveland, the highway patrol said.
4 exonerated of 1949 charges
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A judge on Monday officially exonerated four young African American men of the false accusation that they raped a White woman seven decades ago, making partial and belated amends for one of the greatest miscarriages of justice of Florida’s Jim Crow era.
At the request of the local prosecutor, Administrative Judge Heidi Davis dismissed the indictments of Ernest Thomas and Samuel Shepherd, who were fatally shot by law enforcement, and set aside the convictions and sentences of Charles Greenlee and Walter Irvin. The men known as the Groveland Four, who ranged from 16 to 26 at the time, were accused of raping a woman in the central Florida town of Groveland in 1949.
WASHINGTON — A committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection issued subpoenas Monday to five more individuals, including former President Donald Trump’s ally Roger Stone and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, as lawmakers deepened their probe of the rallies that preceded the deadly attack.
The other three subpoenas were issued to Dustin Stockton, Jennifer Lawrence and Taylor Budowich.
3 die in Nebraska plane crash
CHADRON, Neb. — Three people died Sunday in a plane crash in northwest Nebraska. The pilot and two passengers were found dead after the small plane went down near Chadron.