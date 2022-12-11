Authorities: Deputy in California slayings killed himself with ‘service pistol’

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — A Virginia sheriff’s deputy who police say traveled to California to kill three family members of a 15-year-old girl he tried to sexually extort online killed himself with a government-issued firearm, authorities said Saturday.

