FARGO, N.D. — A storm system coming in Monday behind unseasonably warm weather has led to a chain-reaction crash that shut down part of an interstate in eastern North Dakota amid forecasts for heavy snow in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
The crash happened mid-morning Monday on Interstate 94 west of Fargo, shortly before the National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning in eastern North Dakota and western Minnesota. A half-dozen people were injured and taken to Fargo hospitals, North Dakota Highway Patrol Lt. Troy Hischer said.
Hischer said he believes five semi-trailer trucks and eight other vehicles were involved in the crash, KFGO radio reported. It started with a collision between two vehicles, he said.
Officials eventually shut down I-94 from Fargo to Jamestown, a stretch of about 100 miles and I-29 from Fargo to Watertown, S.D., about 150 miles.
No travel was advised in other parts of southeastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota. About 4 to 8 inches of snow was expected in those areas through Tuesday. Winds were predicted to reach 35 mph later Monday.
5 people injured as explosion rocks Marathon Petroleum’s Louisiana refinery
GARYVILLE, La. — A huge Louisiana refinery was rocked by an explosion and fire that injured five workers Monday.
Officials later gave the all-clear sign, but it was not immediately clear what caused the morning blast at the Marathon Petroleum Corp. plant in Garyville, between New Orleans and Baton Rouge.
Five contract workers were injured, Marathon spokesperson Joe Gannon said in an emailed statement. He said four were treated at the plant and the fifth was taken to a health care facility to be evaluated as a precaution. Louisiana State Police said authorities are investigating the cause.
According to Marathon’s website, the facility along the Mississippi River has a refining capacity of 578,000 barrels per calendar day, making it one of the largest in the country.
“Air monitoring was deployed in the community, and no hazardous levels of emissions were detected,” Gannon wrote.
Gregory Langley, a spokesperson for the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, said that during the fire, part of the refinery was placed under a shelter-in-place order.
Fentanyl blamed for 5 deaths at Colorado apartment
DENVER — Preliminary evidence suggests that five people found dead in an apartment in suburban Denver overdosed on fentanyl while taking what they believed to be cocaine, the district attorney said Monday.
Drug tests done at the apartment in Commerce City, about 7 miles northeast of Denver, found an “overwhelming amount” of fentanyl and some cocaine, 17th Judicial District Attorney Brian Mason said. The evidence suggests the victims were snorting the substance, which is a more common way to ingest cocaine than fentanyl, when they died Sunday, he said.
Autopsies and drug testing of each victim still need to be done to confirm how they died, he said.
Mason said he is concerned that there are other people who might have drugs from the same supply as the one used by the victims, potentially putting their lives at risk.
“No drug is safe right now,” he said.
Man arrested after trying to enter Boston zoo’s tiger enclosure
BOSTON — A Worcester man was arrested Monday for trying to enter a tiger enclosure after breaking into Boston’s Franklin Park Zoo.
The Massachusetts State Police said that when questioned, the man only said he was very interested in tigers. Matthew Abraham, 24, allegedly climbed over a gate into the zoo at around 9 a.m., scaled several fences and ignored warning signs but was unable to gain access to the tiger enclosure, investigators said.
Zoo New England, which operates the 72-acre Boston zoo, said in a statement that the man was in an area behind the tiger exhibit not meant for the public. When approached by staff, he ran off but was quickly located by security officials. He was arrested and charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct.
1 killed, 3 injured during shooting at St. Paul funeral home
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Police in St. Paul say one person was killed and three others were injured, one critically, in a shooting Monday outside a funeral home on the city’s west side.
The incident outside the Simple Traditions by Bradshaw Funeral Home involved a barrage of gunshots and left a 28-year-old man dead, according to St. Paul police spokesman Steve Linders. No arrests have been made, he said.
“There were multiple shooters. There were bullets flying around. A very dangerous kind of situation,” Linders said at a news conference. The funeral was scheduled for a man who was shot and killed in St. Paul on Feb. 1. It’s the latest to occur at metro funerals or vigils, which can often spark gang violence.