killed in gang ambushSAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A gang near Haiti’s capital ambushed and killed three police officers on Sunday in the latest attack against an under-resourced and underfunded police department that has reported nearly two dozen officers slain so far this year, according to authorities.
The killings occurred in Thomassin, a largely upper-class neighborhood just south of the capital of Port-au-Prince that is controlled by a gang called “Ti Makak,” which translates to “Little Macaques.”
Recommended for you
The details of the killings were provided by an officer who survived the attack, according to the National Union of Haitian Police Officers, which said it was saddened by the news.
Explosion in Syria leaves at least 6 deadBEIRUT — A deadly land mine explosion in Syria killed at least six people on Sunday, according to state media.
News agency SANA said the explosion hit civilians who were foraging for truffles in the countryside, and blamed the incident on a land mine planted by the Islamic State group in the southern Deir Ez-Zor province. The area is a former stronghold of the militants.
A day earlier, SANA reported six people — also heading to search for truffles — were killed by an anti-tank mine left by IS in the desert of Homs’ eastern countryside.
4 die in avalanche in the French Alps
PARIS — An avalanche in the French Alps killed four people Sunday, France’s interior minister said, calling the death toll a provisional count.
The avalanche rolled down the Armancette glacier in Contamines-Montjoie, in the Haute-Savoie region, some 20 miles southwest of Chamonix.
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin provided no details in his tweet about the deaths. The Alps are a prime vacation spot over France’s Easter weekend.
Afghan special forces kill 2 IS fighters
KABUL, Afghanistan — Afghanistan’s special forces killed two Islamic State fighters and arrested a third during an operation in the country’s west on Sunday, a regional official said.
The raid on the hideout in the district of Sayed Abad in Nimroz province sparked a clash lasting 30 minutes, said Mufti Habibullah Ilham, the province’s information and culture director.
Ilham said there were no casualties among the troops or civilians and that some military equipment was seized.
Blast in Pakistan leaves 2 soldiers dead
ISLAMABAD — A roadside bomb exploded in northwest Pakistan, killing two soldiers who were traveling in their vehicle, the military said. The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.
The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan gave a higher death toll in Saturday’s attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, saying eight soldiers died. There was no immediate explanation for the discrepancy.
The TTP also claimed responsibility for a hand grenade attack on a police van in the Swabi area of the province that killed a police officer and injured two others on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.