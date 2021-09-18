Early voting begins on Minneapolis policing ballot question
MINNEAPOLIS — Early voting got underway in Minneapolis on Friday on a contentious ballot question over whether the city where George Floyd was killed should replace its police department with a new Department of Public Safety.
Supporters of the proposed city charter amendment, led by the Yes 4 Minneapolis campaign, say it’s the only way to fix what they see as an intransigent culture of brutal policing that culminated in Floyd’s death last summer.
Opponents, including Mayor Jacob Frey, say too many questions remain about how the new department would work.
DOJ reviewing policies on transgender inmatesWASHINGTON — The Justice Department is reviewing its policies on housing transgender inmates in the federal prison system after protections for transgender prisoners were rolled back in the Trump administration, The Associated Press has learned.
The federal Bureau of Prisons’ policies for transgender inmates were thrust into the spotlight this week after a leader of an Illinois anti-government militia group — who identifies as transgender — was sentenced to 53 years in prison for masterminding the 2017 bombing of a Minnesota mosque.
Under the Obama administration, the bureau’s policies for transgender inmates — known as the Transgender Offender Manual — called for that council to “recommend housing by gender identity when appropriate.” That language was changed in the Trump administration to require the committee to “use biological sex as the initial determination.”
The Trump-era manual, which remains in effect, says the agency would assign an inmate to a facility based on identified gender only “in rare cases.” About 1,200 inmates — of the nearly 156,000 federal prisoners in the United States — identify as transgender, a Justice Department official said.
Rare U.S. Constitution copy going for auction
NEW YORK — A very special document will be auctioned off later this year — a rare copy of the U.S. Constitution.
Sotheby’s announced Friday — appropriately on Constitution Day — that in November it will put up for auction one of just 11 surviving copies of the Constitution from the official first printing produced for the delegates to the Constitutional Convention and for the Continental Congress. It’s the only copy that remains in private hands and has an estimate of $15 million-$20 million.
It will join about 80 constitutional and related documents up for auction by the venerable house. The copy of the Constitution is on public view at Sotheby’s York Avenue galleries until Sept. 19 and then travels to Los Angeles, Chicago and Dallas, before returning to New York this fall.