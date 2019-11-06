Video shows worker saving man as train approached
OAKLAND, Calif. — A transit supervisor was hailed as a hero for pulling a drunken man from the tracks an instant before a train sped into an Oakland, Calif., station.
The Bay Area Rapid Transit released surveillance video showing supervisor John O’Connor spring to action Sunday after a man fell onto the tracks. The video shows O’Connor yanking the man up by the shoulders and back onto the platform seconds before the train arrives.
O’Connor said Monday he was helping with crowd control at the crowded Coliseum station following an Oakland Raiders football game when he saw the man fall.
“The young man just walked, I saw out of the corner of my eye I saw him going in the trackway,” O’Connor told reporters. “He came to the side, and I figured out he wasn’t going to make it. So, I grabbed him, pulled him up on the platform.”
O’Connor, who has worked for BART for 24 years, said he was uncomfortable being called a “hero,” KPIX-TV reported.
“There was really no time to make a decision. I just looked, and it just happened. You know, when you look at police, fire, military, we’ve got heroes on a daily basis. It really feels awkward to be called a hero.”
BART officials said the unidentified man who fell was intoxicated and taken to a local hospital to be checked.
He was leaving Sunday’s game between the Oakland Raiders and the Detroit Lions, won by the Raiders, 31-24.
Police seek to ID suspect in death over chicken sandwichUPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A man cutting in a line for chicken sandwiches at a crowded Popeyes restaurant in Maryland was stabbed to death by another customer who confronted him, police said Tuesday.
Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski appealed for the public’s help in identifying the man who fatally stabbed 28-year-old Kevin Tyrell Davis once after their argument spilled outside the Oxon Hill restaurant Monday evening.
Stawinski, who called it a “pointless crime,” said only 15 seconds elapsed from when the altercation started to when it ended with the stabbing. Davis had been “methodically cutting his way through the line for sandwiches for 15 minutes” before the suspect confronted him at the front counter, the chief said.
“The question my detectives have to answer is, ‘How does a confrontation lead to a homicide in 15 seconds?’” Stawinski told reporters outside a police station in Upper Marlboro. “The family of the individual who was killed is looking for closure. The families and children who were in this restaurant are looking for closure.”
Popeyes resumed selling its chicken sandwich on Sunday. It was first released in August, and the chain credited popular demand to its supply selling out that month. Marketing around the sandwich has built a frenzy that’s causing long lines and waits at the chain’s restaurants. Stawinski said dozens of people were at the restaurant at the time.
A statement from Popeyes said the fast food chain and its Oxon Hill franchisee are cooperating with authorities and “actively working to gather more information.”
“What happened in Maryland last night is a tragedy and we are saddened to hear about this senseless act of violence. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends,” the statement says.
Police released surveillance camera images of the suspect and a woman who apparently was with him inside the restaurant and fled with him in a car after the stabbing. Investigators want to speak with that woman.
“We think she has some pretty vital information to the investigation,” said police department spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan.
Stawinski said there is no evidence that the suspect and victim knew each other.
Police found a knife in Davis’ possession after the stabbing, but investigators don’t believe he brandished it during the confrontation, according to Donelan.
Davis, of Oxon Hill, died at a hospital. He had been stabbed once in the upper body, the police spokeswoman said.
Missouri sheriff’s department sees 17 babies born this yearHILLSBORO, Mo. — One Missouri sheriff’s department has seen the ranks of its deputy dads grow, as 17 law enforcement officers welcomed babies this year.
Fourteen of the 17 law enforcement dads, their wives and their babies gathered Monday at Sandy Creek Covered Bridge in Jefferson County for photos, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The babies were dressed in matching white onesies with deputy badges printed on them and brown pants and accessories. The two newest babies were just 10 days old.
“It’s important that we support our families,” Sheriff Dave Marshak said. “For us, this is good.”
Jefferson County, with 219,000 residents, is Missouri’s sixth most populous county. It sits just south of St. Louis County.
“Holy cow” was what Capt. Andy Sides had to say about the infant influx. His second child was born six months ago.
A joke has been going around the department that the little ones are “Prop P babies.” Passed last year, the property tax increase provided resources for raises for the sheriff’s office. Prior to the passage of Proposition B, the starting salary for a deputy was $37,902. That entry-level salary jumped to $50,300.
“I think it’s more than a coincidence,” said Sgt. Matt Moore, whose little one, Luca, was born this year. “It certainly gives you a lot more flexibility in starting a family if you’ve got more income. Kids aren’t getting any cheaper these days.”
Before the vote, Marshak had warned of a possible “mass exodus” of law enforcement officers if the measure didn’t pass. Now, he said, new recruits are coming from neighboring communities.
Of course, Marshak is dealing with more deputies going on leave to spend time with their new babies.
“Oh my goodness!” Sides cooed at his 6-month-old son. “I love it, with both of our boys and my wife. I wouldn’t trade it for the world. It makes your bad days good when you come home.”
911 supervisor played Netflix movie as caller sought helpCORAL SPRINGS, Fla. — A South Florida 911 dispatch supervisor was watching “I Am Mother” on Netflix while a caller unsuccessfully tried to get help after someone shot out her car’s windshield, an internal affairs investigation found.
Records show a 34-minute delay in the June 9 call being dispatched to an officer. The victim told the South Florida Sun Sentinel she called back 16 minutes later and finally drove herself to the Coral Springs police station after being told an officer was on the way.
“It was a very hard situation,” Guadalupe Herrera told the newspaper. “It was a drive-by shooting. My windshield was shattered. Nobody showed up.”
Investigators later learned the call was logged as a “suspicious incident” rather than a priority. Investigators wanted to know how the error happened and how the supervisor missed it.
As part of an internal affairs investigation, investigators pulled data from supervisor Julie Vidaud’s computer and found the most used applications were Netflix, Hulu and Xfinity TV. They learned the Hilary Swank movie was playing for two hours during the time Herrera tried to get help.Vidaud told Sgt. Dave Kirkland that movies played in the background as she worked. The report noted that Vidaud said “there was a good chance that Netflix was running but she would not have been watching during that period of time.”
Kirkland told Vidaud the call was handled so badly he would describe it as a “catastrophic failure,” the report said.
He noted in the report that Vidaud spends an inordinate amount of time conducting personal business on her police work computer, including watching movies and streaming TV.
According to Kirkland, the 911 dispatcher who handled the first call from Herrera was fired. The second person was disciplined and has since been terminated.
The investigation was inconclusive on what Vidaud was doing at the time of the incident, but she’s facing discipline for “failure to supervise,” and is expected to receive a two-day suspension without pay, police said.
She promised she would no longer have Netflix playing at work, according to the report. The agency has now changed its policy to prohibit any streaming of media services during shifts, the agency told the newspaper.
The person who shot at Herrera has been charged with premeditated attempted murder, Kirkland said.