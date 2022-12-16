Germany Aquarium Bursts

A firefighter inspects the scene with debris in front of a hotel where an huge aquarium burst Friday in Berlin, Germany.

 Markus Schreiber

BERLIN — A huge aquarium in Berlin burst, spilling debris, water and hundreds of tropical fish out of the AquaDom tourist attraction in the heart of the German capital early Friday.

Police said parts of the building, which also contains a hotel, cafes and a chocolate store, were damaged as 264,000 gallons of water poured from the aquarium shortly before 6 a.m. Berlin's fire service said two people were slightly injured.

