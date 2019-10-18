Police: Secret videos of female athletes posted to porn site
GAFFNEY, S.C. — Police say female athletes were secretly recorded while changing and showering at a South Carolina Christian college, and now some of those videos have been posted online.
Citing a Gaffney police report, news outlets report the athletes were filmed while using Limestone College’s men’s soccer locker room between 2012 and 2013. Police say five videos were uploaded to the porn site only months ago. The report of the “peeping Tom” behavior says the videos’ angle suggests the camera was on a sink.
The four-year college near the North Carolina border is about 20 miles northeast of Spartanburg.
A college statement released Wednesday says it’s assisting in the investigation. Reports say a suspect hasn’t yet been identified. It’s unclear if law enforcement has notified the women in the videos.
New crane positioned near hotel collapse site
NEW ORLEANS — A new construction crane has been moved to the New Orleans site where a partially collapsed building and two giant cranes are in danger of toppling after a weekend disaster that killed three workers.
It was not immediately clear how it might be used in efforts to stabilize the site. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards was to meet with officials there Thursday and hold an afternoon news conference.
Crews have been unable to reach two bodies still amid the rubble. Efforts have been hampered by the instability of what’s left of the 18-story Hard Rock Hotel construction project and the two damaged cranes — towering at heights of roughly 270 feet and 300 feet.
Saturday’s collapse happened at the edge of the historic French Quarter.
A gusty Northeast cleans up after storm
BOSTON — A record-breaking autumn storm plunged hundreds of thousands of people into the dark, toppled trees, canceled schools and delayed trains in the Northeast, while persistent winds Thursday hampered efforts to clean up and restore power.
The nor’easter brought high winds and rain to the region Wednesday and Thursday. Winds gusted to as high as 90 mph on Cape Cod, Mass., where about 200,000 residents lost power.
The storm left nearly 200,000 people without power in Maine, too. Heavy rain combined with 60 mph wind gusts knocked down trees and power lines, the Maine Emergency Management Agency said, advising residents to look for hazards on Thursday because many roads were unsafe.
In Portland, Maine, the atmospheric pressure at sea level — an indicator of the strength of a storm — was the lowest ever recorded in October, said William Watson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Maine.
Nine boats were tossed ashore in Rockland, Maine, and a pier suffered some damage, said Sarah Flink, executive director of Cruise Maine.
The nor’easter formed off New Jersey, strengthening as it traveled north. New York authorities said a wind-driven fire destroyed three houses in the Fire Island hamlet of Ocean Bay Park early Thursday. No injuries were reported.
Train delays, power outages and school cancellations were reported throughout the region Thursday morning. Leaves and debris that littered roads created a slippery traffic hazard for commuters.
Kim Buttrick, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Massachusetts, said the storm system met the definition of “bombogenesis.”
Storm intensity is measured by central pressure— the lower the pressure, the stronger it is. A storm is considered a “bomb” when the pressure drops rapidly.
“That’s why we ended up with strong, sustained winds and wind gusts,” Buttrick said. “It’s an indicator of an extremely powerful storm and not something to ignore.”
Buttrick forecast that the storm would continue traveling north and northeast, across the Maine coast through Thursday, reaching north of Nova Scotia by Friday morning.
Most areas saw rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches, though some areas of southern New England got about 4 inches.
In New Hampshire, about 100 school districts reported closings and delays Thursday morning due to no electricity or downed trees and powerlines. A wind gust of 128 mph was reported on Mount Washington, the Northeast’s highest peak, according to the National Weather Service.
Pot grower loses 20K plants due to early snow
DENVER — A Colorado marijuana grower has lost about 20,000 plants worth millions of dollars because of an early winter storm and says the impact is expected affect the state’s legal pot supply.
The Marijuana Business Daily reported Wednesday that Pueblo-based Los Sueños Farms lost the plants because of subfreezing temperatures and several inches of snow earlier this month.Company employees say retailers and processors could face higher wholesale cannabis prices.
But extractors are expected to benefit by gaining access to additional plant material to manufacture goods such as infused marijuana products, edibles and concentrates.
Employees say they tried to salvage the marijuana by covering the plants with blankets and using hot water to keep their roots warm.
Los Sueños owns dozens of acres that it uses for outdoor production.