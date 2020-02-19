Ghani’s apparent victory questioned
KABUL, Afghanistan — Ashraf Ghani won a second term as president of Afghanistan, the country’s independent election commission announced Tuesday, but his closest opponent refused to recognize the results, declaring himself winner and potentially endangering peace negotiations with the Taliban.
The Taliban also rejected Ghani’s win, further putting into question a U.S. peace plan that calls for a reduction in violence followed by a more permanent agreement expected to be signed Feb. 29, between Washington and the Taliban.
The election commission said Ghani garnered 923,592 votes, or 50.64%, in the troubled election that took place last Sept. 28. The country’s chief executive, Abdullah Abdullah, received 720,841 votes, or 39.52%.
Abdullah said he considered the election results “illegal.”
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine and Russia-backed separatists blamed each other for an outbreak of fighting in the country’s rebel-held east on Tuesday.
The fighting erupted on the fifth anniversary of the U.N. Security Council’s endorsement of the 2015 Minsk agreements aimed at bringing peace to Ukraine’s volatile east. The U.N.’s most powerful body marked the anniversary later Tuesday.
Ukraine’s military said in a statement that the separatists attempted to advance into the Ukraine-controlled territory but were repelled.
Vatican police raid monsignor’s home
VATICAN CITY — Vatican police on Tuesday raided the home and office of the Vatican monsignor who signed the contracts related to a botched London real estate venture that is under investigation by Holy See prosecutors.
Documents and computers were seized from the office and home of Monsignor Alberto Perlasca, a longtime chief of staff in the administrative office of the Vatican’s secretariat of state, the Vatican said Tuesday.