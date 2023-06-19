GEORGE, Wash. — Two people were killed and three others injured after police said a shooter began firing “randomly” into a crowd at a Washington state campground that was hosting people attending a nearby music festival on Saturday night, police said.
Authorities received the first report of the shooting shortly before 8:30 p.m. at the camping area a few hundred yards from the Gorge Amphitheater, where thousands of people were attending an electronic dance music festival, said Kyle Foreman, public information officer with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
After the initial shots were fired, the suspect started moving through the campground and “continued to shoot randomly into the crowd” until he was eventually confronted by police and taken into custody, Foreman said.
The suspect was shot in the confrontation with police, Foreman said. The suspect was hospitalized for his injuries, but no further details were immediately released.
Shooting in St. Louis kills 1, injures 9
ST. LOUIS — An overnight shooting in a downtown St. Louis office building killed a 17-year-old and wounded nine other teenagers, the city’s police commissioner said Sunday.
St. Louis Metropolitan Police Commissioner Robert Tracy identified the victim who was killed as 17-year-old Makao Moore. A spokesman said a minor who had a handgun is in police custody as a person of interest.
Tracy said victims ranging in age from 15 to 19 suffered gunshot wounds. Some were shot just once or grazed; others were hit multiple times.
A 17-year-old girl was trampled as she fled, seriously injuring her spine, Tracy said.
Police believe teenagers were having a party in an office space on 14th Street and Washington Avenue when the shooting broke out around 1 a.m. Sunday. Shell casings from AR-15-style rifles and other firearms were scattered on the ground.
S. Carolina GOP schedules primary
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Republicans have set Feb. 24 as the date of their 2024 presidential primary, a move that, if approved, the party says will give GOP White House hopefuls more time to campaign in the first-in-the-South state.
The state GOP executive committee voted unanimously to approve the measure on Saturday, party executive director Hope Walker told The Associated Press. The selection still needs approval from the Republican National Committee to be official, and Walker said that a formal submission will be sent ahead of an October deadline.
Republican candidates must file with the South Carolina GOP by Oct. 31 under the approved measure. The Republican party’s first debate is scheduled for Aug. 23.
Hovercraft suffers gash, beaches itselfHAMPTON BEACH, N.H. — A hovercraft traveling from Cape Cod to Nova Scotia became a beachside attraction when it was deliberately run aground after suffering a 3-foot tear in its rubber skirt.
The private owner of the retired Canadian Coast Guard vessel told officials that it was not safe to operate the damaged craft, so the decision was made to land on Hampton Beach on Saturday. No one was hurt.