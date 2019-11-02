FILE - This Monday, Jan. 13, 2014 file photo, shows an exploratory drill site for the controversial gas extraction process known as fracking at Barton Moss in Manchester, England. The British government announced Saturday Nov. 2, 2019, that it will no longer allow fracking because of new scientific analysis that casts doubts on the safety of the controversial practice, but some critics said the measure falls short because it is not a permanent ban.