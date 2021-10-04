3rd victim dies after work-related attack at employee living quarters
DAVENPORT, Fla. — Authorities said Sunday a third victim has died following a violent attack where an angry electrician wielding a knife and baseball bat killed three co-workers and injured another at the Florida home they shared.
Polk County Sheriff’s officials said electrician Shaun Runyon got into the argument with his supervisor Friday, punching the man and fleeing the job site. He returned to the Davenport home where he was temporarily living with his co-workers Saturday and beat one man to death while he slept, killed another man on the front porch and chased another victim into the street, beating him badly with a bat, Sheriff Grady Judd said.
A fourth victim suffered critical injuries and later died at the hospital. Another man, his wife and their 7-year-old daughter escaped unharmed. Authorities did not release the identifies of the victims.
Runyon and seven co-workers and their families were living at the home rented by J & B Electric, Inc. Phone calls and emails to the company were not returned Sunday.
It’s unclear what prompted the fight between 39-year-old Runyon and his supervisor Friday, but Sheriff Judd said he confessed.
He was charged with three counts of first degree murder and one count of aggravated battery. It was not immediately clear if he had retained a lawyer to comment on the charges.
Runyon fled the home, turning up hours later at the home of a random Lake Wales couple, wearing bloody clothes and telling them he’d been raped, according to the sheriff.
Judd said the man discarded his bloody clothes at the home as they urged him to go to the hospital where he was later taken into custody.
Runyon is also charged in Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania with a felony count of strangulation — applying pressure to the throat — on May 21 along with misdemeanor counts of child endangerment, terroristic threat, reckless endangerment and other charges. He was scheduled for formal arraignment and a pretrial conference Oct. 14.
Former charter school student charged with shooting principal
HOUSTON — A former student at a Houston public charter school has been charged after confessing to shooting and wounding the campus principal, authorities said.
Dexter Harold Kelsey, 25, confessed to the shooting Friday at YES Prep Southwest Secondary and was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant and deadly conduct in the shooting, Houston police said Saturday.
Police said the principal, Eric Espinosa, 36, was treated at a hospital and later released. No students were hurt.
On Sunday, Kelsey’s bond was set at $5.25 million. Harris County Hearing Officer Cheryl Diggs said Kelsey said he’d planned to target a female staffer at the school.
1 killed in Waffle House shooting
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — One man was killed early Sunday in a shooting in the parking lot of a Waffle House near a South Carolina interstate that also injured four people inside the restaurant, Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon said.
The employee and three customers inside the restaurant at the U.S. Highway 15 exit on Interstate 20 in Bishopville are expected to survive the shooting that happened around 4 a.m., the sheriff told The Associated Press.
No arrests have been made, Simon said.
Early interviews with witnesses indicate gangs may have been involved and the shooting might be in retaliation for another shooting a few months ago at a nearby gas station, said Simon, who added investigators are trying to confirm that information.
Nicholas Cruz set for trial in jail assault
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The suspect in the 2018 killing of 17 people at a Florida high school is finally going on trial — but not for the slayings.
Jury selection begins today on charges Nikolas Cruz attacked a Broward County jail guard nine months after the Feb. 14, 2018, shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.
Cruz, a former Stoneman Douglas student, brawled with Sgt. Raymond Beltran after being jailed on charges of killing 14 students and three staff members and wounding 17 others. No date has been set for the murder trial, which has been delayed by the pandemic and arguments over witnesses and evidence. It may start in the next few months.
Cruz, 23, faces a possible 15-year sentence if convicted of attempted criminal battery on a law enforcement officer and three lesser charges. Cruz will get either death or life in prison without parole if he is later found guilty of first-degree murder, but this trial still has relevance. If Cruz is convicted of attacking Beltran, prosecutors can argue that is an aggravating factor when they seek his execution during the penalty phase of his murder trial if convicted.
Hot air balloons cause power outage
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Hundreds of hot air balloons filled the Sunday morning sky over Albuquerque on the second day of the Balloon Fiesta, but two balloons hit power lines and caused a brief outage for some Public Service Company of New Mexico customers.
The company said 1,230 of its customers were without electricity for a couple hours after two hot air balloons hit power lines in the north valley.
No injuries were reported. The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta returned this year after a pandemic hiatus.