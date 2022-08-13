WASHINGTON — Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, the Arizona Democrat who single-handedly thwarted her party's longtime goal of raising taxes on wealthy investors, received nearly $1 million over the past year from private equity professionals, hedge fund managers and venture capitalists whose taxes would have increased under the plan.

For years, Democrats have promised to raise taxes on such investors, who pay a significantly lower rate on their earnings than ordinary workers. But just as they closed in on that goal last week, Sinema forced a series of changes to her party's $740 billion election-year spending package, eliminating a proposed "carried interest" tax increase on private equity earnings while securing a $35 billion exemption that will spare much of the industry from a separate tax increase other huge corporations now have to pay.

(2) comments

williagr

Now that the bills are passed, time to find real Democrats to replae Sinema and Manchin.

ran17

Just your typical lazy, bribe taking, lie spewing demarat.

