Hawaii power utility takes responsibility for first fire on Maui
HONOLULU — Hawaii’s electric utility acknowledged its power lines started a wildfire on Maui but faulted county firefighters for declaring the blaze contained and leaving the scene, only to have a second wildfire break out nearby and become the deadliest in the U.S. in more than a century.
Hawaiian Electric Company released a statement Sunday night in response to Maui County’s lawsuit blaming the utility for failing to shut off power despite exceptionally high winds and dry conditions. Hawaiian Electric called that complaint “factually and legally irresponsible,” and said its power lines in West Maui had been de-energized for more than six hours when the second blaze started.
In its statement, the utility addressed the cause for the first time. It said the fire on the morning of Aug. 8 “appears to have been caused by power lines that fell in high winds.” The Associated Press reported Saturday that bare electrical wire that could spark on contact and leaning poles on Maui were the possible cause.
But Hawaiian Electric appeared to blame Maui County for most of the devastation — the fact that the fire appeared to reignite that afternoon and tore through downtown Lahaina, killing at least 115 people and destroying 2,000 structures.
Greece reinforces firefighting forces
ATHENS, Greece — Greek authorities reinforced firefighting forces in the northeastern part of the country Monday, where a massive deadly wildfire was burning for a 10th day with no signs of abating.
The fire department said 474 firefighters, backed by 100 vehicles, seven planes and two helicopters were battling the fire in the Alexandroupolis and Evros areas near the Turkish border. The forces included reinforcements from several European countries.
The situation at another major fire burning for days on Mount Parnitha on the northwestern fringes of Athens appeared significantly improved by Monday, although it was still not officially under control. The fire department said 260 firefighters backed by 77 vehicles, one plane and one helicopter were still fighting flare-ups in the fire which had burned homes and entered a national park that is one of the last green areas near the Greek capital.
Typhoon Saola lashes northern Philippines
TAIPEI, Taiwan — A typhoon dumped heavy rain in the northern Philippines but didn’t make landfall as it moved toward southern Taiwan and is aiming at China’s southern coast.
Flooding in low-lying villages displaced more than 2,300 people, most of whom sought shelter in government evacuation centers, disaster-response officials in the northern Philippines said. No casualties have been reported.
Weather authorities warned of the risk of further floods and landslides, especially in mountainous areas that had seen heavy rains over the past few days.
The typhoon advanced with maximum winds of 96 mph and gusts of up to 118 mph, according to the Philippine weather bureau.
Typhoon Saola was expected to further weaken and may hit the southern tip of Taiwan on Wednesday.